With the NFL season concluding on Sunday, there’s already reason to look towards next season and Super Bowl 61, where the NFL heads back to California, but this time at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

When Super Bowl 60 concluded, the betting lines were already out for 2027, and the Carolina Panthers are in the same territory as one of the worst teams in the NFL.

The Panthers are currently at +10000 odds, meaning that if someone bets $10, they would win $1000 if Carolina were to win the Super Bowl. This, of course, can change, with free agency and the draft looming, but no matter what happens this offseason, the Panthers are going to have very long odds.

There is one line that stands out, though, a line that suggests a team that won three games last season is all of a sudden on the same level as the Panthers cause of a new coaching regime, that would be the Tennessee Titans, who again, only won three games and have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

The books are disrespecting the Panthers, making them the playoff favorites, and winning the NFC South for one of two reasons: either they don’t respect the division because the division champion only won eight games, or they simply don’t respect the Panthers, and it seems more like the latter.

While the Panthers clearly made strides this season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t, the Bucs are still much more heavily favored to win the Super Bowl than Carolina and Tennessee, despite taking a step back. This shows that there’s clearly a lower expectation for just Carolina than for the division as a whole.

The Titans did make moves this offseason, completely changing their coaching staff, bringing in former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah to be the next head coach, and new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who, for Titans fans’ sake, can help QB Cam Ward unlock his full potential.

While these hires are smart moves on paper, the Titans are suddenly going to be in the same class as the Panthers after one offseason and in the first year of a new coaching staff?

It seems unlikely, and with the Panthers’ priority in being aggressive and adding pieces to the defense in the offseason, it feels like they won’t take a step back.

Making a bet on either the Panthers or the Titans to win Super Bowl 61 is as bold as it gets, but at least with the Panthers, there’s some momentum in the building, while the Titans are starting over once again.

