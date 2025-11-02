Carolina Panthers HC Dave Canales finally learned from his mistakes
It took him some time, but Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has finally figured out the backfield. As good as Chuba Hubbard was in 2024 and as important a leader as he is, he just wasn't effective this year. Rico Dowdle was.
When Hubbard went down, Dowdle literally went off. He had a historic stretch as the starter, but when Hubbard came back, they went pretty close to a 50/50 split. For two weeks, Dowdle outplayed Hubbard despite not getting as many snaps. Finally, though, Canales made the much-needed switch, and he's stuck to it. He learned from his mistake.
Dave Canales has it figured out now
Earlier this week, Dave Canales admitted it was time to, more or less, make a change in the backfield. The Panthers weren't having success with Chuba Hubbard, and Rico Dowdle was still running very effectively.
After Hubbard returned, many believed Dowdle had earned the RB1 job. Instead, Canales took two weeks to try and force a 50/50 split, even letting them split kickoff returns, but it wasn't working. The usual hard-headed Canales, to his credit, finally admitted defeat.
On Sunday, Dowdle got the start and most of the touches in the first half. Even when he had the chance to turn to Hubbard, Canales didn't. Dowdle got injured, but as soon as he was back on the field, he got the touches.
Hubbard even recovered a fumble and made positive gains out of it. That's where Canales, in the past, might've rewarded him for his efforts. Instead, Hubbard was on the sideline literally the very next play. Dowdle eventually scored a touchdown, rewarding Canales for his faith.
It's sad to see what Hubbard has turned into this year, but it was even sadder to see the team suffer for it. With Dowdle, the Panthers had someone they can pivot to. Now, they have, and it's working. Even against a vaunted run defense, the Panthers, with an offensive line missing several starters and backups, are running fairly well today. That is thanks to Dowdle and Canales for finally making the switch.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Insider reveals where Panthers stand going into the NFL trade deadline
NFL analyst details narrow path to a Panthers upset win vs. Packers
Insider confirms Panthers’ plan for big running back change vs. Packers
How Tetairoa McMillan’s ceiling could rise against the Packers’ defense