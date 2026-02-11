Carolina Panthers’ Ideal Trade Partner for Xavier Legette is Already Clear

The Carolina Panthers should probably move on from Xavier Legette. As of now, he's slid down to WR3 on the depth chart, and there could be another slide in him if Jimmy Horn Jr. takes a leap or the Panthers sign/draft another wide receiver.

His time in Carolina has been bad, and there's no shame in calling it quits and starting over. He won't fetch a big return, but there'd probably be a decent market for a former first-round wide receiver in year three.

One team makes more sense than most when it comes to a Legette deal.

Pittsburgh Steelers make sense for Xavier Legette trade

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers would be a really good landing spot for Xavier Legette. Mike Tomlin may be gone, but he wasn't an offensive guy. Their unique and unrivaled ability to develop wide receivers would work so well with Legette.

The Steelers also have a need. They do have DK Metcalf, a fairly similar receiver to Legette, but otherwise, it's slim pickings. Calvin Austin is a free agent.

If there's a team out there that can maximize Legette, it is probably the Steelers, and Metcalf could be a wonderful veteran mentor for him.

Other plausible Xavier Legette landing spots

Other than the Steelers, there are teams that could certainly be interested in Xavier Legette if he were to be made available by the Panthers.

Chief among them is the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made a living by providing Patrick Mahomes with cheap wide receivers and letting him carry them, and Legette fits that bill pretty well. Plus, Andy Reid might be able to get more out of Legette than Dave Canales has.

The San Francisco 49ers make sense purely out of need. They are going to move on from Brandon Aiyuk and Jauaun Jennings is a free agent, so why not take a flyer on a former first-round pick who hasn't materialized?

The Buffalo Bills could be a landing spot, too. They, like the 49ers, just need wide receivers badly. Brandon Beane hasn't really invested in the position well, and something about sending a fourth-round pick for a former first-rounder sounds right up his alley as a way to check the "provide Josh Allen with a weapon" box.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Playoff team Carolina Panthers net awful ranking after Super Bowl 60

7-Round mock draft for Carolina Panthers with order officially set

Drake Maye got the Cam Newton treatment in Super Bowl 60