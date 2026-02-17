Should the Panthers Go after Tyreek Hill as Dolphins Clean House?

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is now a free agent after being released by the Miami Dolphins on Monday afternoon and can now choose where he wants to play in the 2026 NFL season. Suddenly, a new option at wide receiver emerges for the Carolina Panthers.

This wasn’t the most shocking move from Miami; this clears up significant cap space, and isn’t the first player they’ve released this offseason, as the Dolphins also released edge rusher Bradley Chubb as well.

Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released. Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.



His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million… pic.twitter.com/xK1UGfsWyg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2026

Tyreek Hill is notoriously one of the fastest players in the NFL, and one of the best serious threat receivers of all time

Don't Expect the Tyreek Hill of Old

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tended to by medical staff after injuring his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Hill is also coming off the worst injury of his career, tearing his ACL and other ligaments and dislocating his knee. Even before the injury, though, his production wasn’t the same.

Before playing only four games in 2025, Hill totaled just 959 receiving yards in 2024, which is nothing compared to his performance in the two seasons before 2024. He eclipsed 1,700 yards in both seasons and combined for 20 touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill certainly should still be able to produce to some extent, but any team that’s signing him with hopes he turns back the clock and is a top-three receiver in Football is just too optimistic. For the Panthers’ sake, Hill might even be the third option in the receiving core if he were to be signed.

Tetairoa McMillan is the clear alpha in this offense, and Jalen Coker came on strong toward the end of the season and in the playoff loss to the LA Rams. Tyreek Hill could add a speedy, serious threat type of receiver that the Panthers could use, but it depends on his price tag.

Panthers Should Sign Tyreek Hill If...

He won't get a huge amount of money no matter where he goes. He turns 32 before the NFL season starts and is coming off an injury that was terrible. However, he won’t get a league minimum deal either, and the Panthers have other needs that are more urgent than wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill has STRUGGLED the last 2 seasons 😬 pic.twitter.com/clJGAKsPmM — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 16, 2026

So, if Tyreek Hill sees that the Panthers are building something and wants to join, it would be fun and would make the passing game even more dangerous, but only for the right price, and it wouldn't be a long-term contract. Hill won't warrant $30 million annually as he has in the past, but if Carolina can get him for around $12 million or in that range, it won't be the worst decision in the world.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers urged to swap Xavier Legette for star wide receiver

Panthers should go after newly released star edge rusher

Carolina Panthers must lock down services of star wide receiver

Where Panthers should spend vs. where they should draft