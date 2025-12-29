Carolina Panthers hold steady in power rankings despite frightful loss

The Carolina Panthers came in as a pretty decent team. A 27-10 final score isn't all that shocking considering the opponent Carolina faced. The Seattle Seahawks are arguably the best team in the NFL.

Additionally, had it not been for a foolish mistake by Jaycee Horn, the Panthers would've had the ball down seven with eight minutes to go. This result could've been very different, but a loss isn't the worst thing in the world.

And because it's a loss to a very good team, one analyst isn't even dropping the Panthers in the weekly power rankings.

Panthers don't drop in NFL power rankings after loss

The Panthers offense was pretty awful on Sunday. Neither the pass or the run was successful in the slightest. The defense was pretty good, but none of it was enough.

Still, in Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson's eyes, this wasn't a game worth dropping the Panthers. He ranked them 15th coming in, and that's where they remain.

"Sunday felt like a reality check when it comes to the Carolina Panthers. While they’ve beaten some very good teams this season, there was a lot of turnover luck involved in those victories," he wrote.

"This time, the Panthers gave it up just as much they took it away and Seattle turned those opportunities into points," he said before delivering some "good news."

Johnson concluded, "This is clearly the best team in the NFC South." Down south, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the last remaining challenger for the division, lost to the Quinn Ewers-led Miami Dolphins, so they're not exactly a fearsome team right now.

Nevertheless, the Panthers must take them seriously. They only narrowly beat them at home a week ago, and going on the road against a veteran team in a win-and-in contest is quite precarious.

These Panthers have literally never been in that sort of situation. Taylor Moton is the only player who remembers the playoffs other than J.J. Jansen. This is the biggest game of everyone's lives, and they'll have to avoid playing like they did last week.

If they can do that, they'll continue to rise in the power rankings and get to the playoffs.

