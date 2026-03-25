Carolina Panthers Named 'Tremendous' Landing Spot for Ex-49ers Superstar

Despite the fact that free agency has been happening for over two weeks now, there are still good players that the Carolina Panthers could sign. They've already signed more than anyone expected, but good players remain.

They don't have much cap space ($5.2 million), but if Dan Morgan could work it out to sign Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips, he can probably figure something out. Plus, he signed Rasheed Walker (projected well over $15M salary) to a $4 million deal, so anything's possible.

Deebo Samuel's been a popular pick to land with the Panthers, but one analyst believes a different free agent wide receiver might be a good fit.

Panthers deemed top landing spot for Jauan Jennings

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It would require a burying of the hatchet between him and Tre'von Moehrig after last season's dust-up, but Jauan Jennings would probably be a good fit for the Panthers offense. He'd help provide a change of pace from the existing wideouts.

Fantasy Sports On SI analyst Ethen Hutton pitched Carolina as one of three good landing spots for Jennings where he'd still be a good fantasy option. With Bryce Young and a pair of good wide receivers to help ease defensive pressure, Carolina does make sense.

The Carolina Panthers’ receiving corps showed tremendous promise in 2025. Former No. 8 overall pick Tetarioa McMillan emerged as a true WR1 on the back of a 1,000-yard campaign in his rookie season, while Jalen Coker flashed his upside with several notable performances," Hutton wrote.

He continued, "Carolina’s offense could benefit greatly from the addition of Jennings, who could serve as the team’s primary possession receiver in the intermediate passing game, freeing up the deep-threat tandem of McMillan and Coker. "

This would give the Panthers more options at different levels of the field. They'd still need someone in the short area, but having Jennings would give them a very good threat in the intermediate, while McMillan and Coker threaten over the top.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates scoring a touchdown | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Panthers were pretty good at throwing deep last year, but they didn't do it very often. There's an argument to be made that Jennings, in this scenario, might end up being the most productive of the three.

This also prevents the Panthers from relying on a leap from Xavier Legette that's never going to come or hoping John Metchie III can recapture his college form with Young throwing him the ball again. It gives the Panthers a legitimate WR3 instead of one other teams would just give up on.