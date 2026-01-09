What Dave Canales said about Panthers legend Cam Newton coming for playoff game

Dave Canales has never coached Cam Newton. The closest the Carolina Panthers head coach ever really got was as an opposing member of the Seattle Seahawks' staff, so he saw Newton from afar plenty.

Newton last played for the Panthers in 2021, three years before the Panthers would hire Dave Canales to try and salvage their latest attempt, Bryce Young, at replacing Newton.

Still, anyone who's been around the Panthers knows what Newton means to the city, the fans, and some of the players. That's why, despite not really knowing him, Canales is hyped to have Newton back for the home playoff game.

Dave Canales is happy Cam Newton is coming home

If you haven't heard by now, Cam Newton's coming home. He's going to bang the Keep Pounding drum before the Panthers' first playoff game since 2017, one he started and had over 300 passing yards in.

Dave Canales, Bryce Young, and other members of the current Panthers were in no way connected to the franchise then, but they're happy that Newton is back. That includes Canales.

Dave Canales on Cam Newton expected to hit the ceremonial Keep Pounding drum before the Panthers’ playoff game: ‘’We can use all the help we can get.’’ pic.twitter.com/O0WwywpexI — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 8, 2026

"I heard about that, I heard that rumor," he said, joking about the fact that Newton's return is the worst-kept secret in the entire NFL. "For me, it's just that we can use all the help we can get."

He continued, "Talk about bringing juice, that momentum he can give. I think about Cam, I think of aura. The biggest big person, but it's not just about his height, but also his personality."

Canales noted that this is going to be huge for the fans. They're the ones who petitioned online for this to happen, making the case that no one else should bang the drum. It turns out, the team agreed. They reached out yesterday, and then they teased (unsubtly) his return.

It can't be understated how significant this is. It's the first home playoff game since the NFC Championship Game, one in which Newton pulverized the Arizona Cardinals.

It's the first playoff game at all since Newton put on a Herculean effort to nearly beat the New Orleans Saints, only to be let down by Devin Funchess and the rest of his patchwork wide receiver corps.

Newton's fingerprints are all over the old Panthers that were successful. Now, he's back to help essentially usher in that new era. Young, Canales, and the rest of the new Panthers hardly know Newton (except Taylor Moton and JJ Jansen).

But they know how great this is, and while the Rams represent a major threat that is going to be insanely difficult to take down, this is still the best moment this organization has had since that playoff berth in 2017.

