The Panthers can win the most important individual matchup vs. Rams

How did the Carolina Panthers upset the Los Angeles Rams back in Week 13? It's a question that has mystified the NFL since then, and it bears exploration ahead of their improbable rematch with the Rams in the Wild Card Round.

A lot of things happened in that game, but perhaps none more important than the consistent third and fourth-down success Bryce Young had through the air. How did the Panthers get that success?

The same way they can this week, by targeting Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan whenever they're matched up with Emmanuel Forbes.

The Panthers can take advantage of Emmanuel Forbes again

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs after making a catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) defends during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Forbes had a game to forget against the Panthers in Week 13. He was targeted on both fourth-down touchdowns, and both Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan beat him deep down the field one-on-one.

Per The Athletic, Forbes has allowed the eighth-highest yards per reception (15.3) among qualifying cornerbacks this season. The Panthers contributed to that greatly in Week 13 by going after him deep.

Quentin Lake is probably going to be back, which allows the Rams to play more nickel. That will help Forbes not be on an island as much, and it could even the playing field a bit in this particular matchup. They give up a whole lot fewer big plays when in sub (five or more DBs).

"If Lake is back, it’ll allow them to be more diverse in their coverage and allocate more help to Forbes," The Athletic's Ted Nguyen said. "Still, there will be critical situations when Forbes has to cover one-on-one. How he fares in those situations could swing the game as it did in Week 13."

Either way, Forbes is one of the Rams' weakest coverage players, so the Panthers will probably look his way a lot. If he's ever in man by himself, the ball will go that way. Even if he's not, the Panthers might live with taking shots against him with their big-bodied receivers.

If both Coker and McMillan are hot and the Rams have to cover one of them with Forbes, it could be supremely important to the final outcome.

