Ex-NFL player's Bryce Young praise hits nail on head for Panthers QB
When Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young is on, like he was in Week 11, he's able to do things few others can do. The trouble is, he's just not always on. No NFL QB is great every single week, but Young's inconsistencies pop up more often than for most other quarterbacks.
Chris Long, former NFL player, praised Young effusively on his podcast after the game, and he's spot on. But in pointing out the positive, it also highlights the negative.
Chris Long praises Bryce Young, but inadvertently brings up a good point
Bryce Young just set the franchise record for passing yards in a single game and dragged the Panthers back from a 14-point deficit to win in overtime on Sunday. He played one of the best QB games of the entire season.
Chris Long said, "Bryce Young for 450, good for him. The up and down is a little hard to, as someone who's constantly defended him, I kind of gotta get quiet for a week, I gotta kinda be like, 'I didn't see that game.' And then I'm like, 'Yo, did you see that s**t today?'"
Therein lies the problem and the beauty of Bryce Young. When he's on, he reaches a level that can genuinely carry an NFL team to victory. But when he's off, it's almost unwatchable, and those who support Young have to sometimes watch with gritted teeth.
Long continued, "I see a lot of great quarterbacks missing balls that he makes all the time. His placement, when he's on, is really on, three touchdowns on the day, broke Cam Newton's record. Pretty awesome."
The key phrase here is "when he's on," which is sadly not as often as he needs to be. Ultimately, part of the problem is the coaching staff. We've seen Young light it up, but the game plan and play calling is not always consistent to continue getting those performances.
Young, of course, has to be better when he's not on. If he doesn't have it, he can't perform like he did against the Saints. He's got to find that middle ground so he can stay with the Panthers and they can enjoy his "on" days like he had on Sunday.
