Panthers stars hype up Bryce Young after more domination vs. Falcons
Last year in Week 18, Bryce Young walked off the Atlanta Falcons to close the season with his best game as a Carolina Panthers QB. This year, in Week 11, Bryce Young just walked off the Falcons to get the Panthers to within half a game of first place and had, definitively, his best game yet. He was unreal today.
The Panthers came in and were facing the number one ranked passing defense, and Young set them ablaze. What's more, he did it with basically nothing in the run game. Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard ran for 66 yards at 2.9 yards per clip. After, two of his teammates took to social media to hype up Young.
Bryce Young's stellar day prompts posts from Panthers stars
Jaycee Horn was on the field for the Panthers, who had a pretty difficult time on defense against Michael Penix, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. He and Robert Hunt, who is on IR, were both off the field when Bryce Young got to work.
Coming off maybe his worst game as a pro all things considered, Young answered his critics by completing 31 of 45 passes for a single-game franchise record 448 yards and added three touchdowns.
In his last three contests against the Falcons, Young is 3-0 and has 820 yards, eight total touchdowns, and is completing 69.9% of his passes. The Falcons haven't had bad defenses in that span, either.
Because of this, Robert Hunt believes Young deserves a statue in Atlanta as the owner of the Falcons. Jaycee Horn celebrated the big win, too, and he added a note about how "ice cold" Young was in the game. The QB led what should've been a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, completing a 12-yard touchdown to Tetairoa McMillan and then a two-point conversion to Jalen Coker, before actually winning it in overtime.
Considering all the questions about the Panthers and especially Young, a win today was crucial. But a performance like what Young put on display, win or lose, was paramount for his future, and he answered the call like we've never seen before.
