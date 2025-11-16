All Panthers

Panthers stars hype up Bryce Young after more domination vs. Falcons

Bryce Young thrilled his fellow Panthers on Sunday.

Zach Roberts

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last year in Week 18, Bryce Young walked off the Atlanta Falcons to close the season with his best game as a Carolina Panthers QB. This year, in Week 11, Bryce Young just walked off the Falcons to get the Panthers to within half a game of first place and had, definitively, his best game yet. He was unreal today.

The Panthers came in and were facing the number one ranked passing defense, and Young set them ablaze. What's more, he did it with basically nothing in the run game. Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard ran for 66 yards at 2.9 yards per clip. After, two of his teammates took to social media to hype up Young.

Bryce Young's stellar day prompts posts from Panthers stars

Bryce Youn
Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Jaycee Horn was on the field for the Panthers, who had a pretty difficult time on defense against Michael Penix, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. He and Robert Hunt, who is on IR, were both off the field when Bryce Young got to work.

Coming off maybe his worst game as a pro all things considered, Young answered his critics by completing 31 of 45 passes for a single-game franchise record 448 yards and added three touchdowns.

In his last three contests against the Falcons, Young is 3-0 and has 820 yards, eight total touchdowns, and is completing 69.9% of his passes. The Falcons haven't had bad defenses in that span, either.

Because of this, Robert Hunt believes Young deserves a statue in Atlanta as the owner of the Falcons. Jaycee Horn celebrated the big win, too, and he added a note about how "ice cold" Young was in the game. The QB led what should've been a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, completing a 12-yard touchdown to Tetairoa McMillan and then a two-point conversion to Jalen Coker, before actually winning it in overtime.

Considering all the questions about the Panthers and especially Young, a win today was crucial. But a performance like what Young put on display, win or lose, was paramount for his future, and he answered the call like we've never seen before.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -


Panthers studs & duds from comeback win over Falcons

Takeaways from Carolina’s thrilling OT win vs. Falcons

Ejiro Evero compares Panthers rookie to rising Chiefs star

ESPN insider links Panthers to potential QB upgrade in 2026

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News