Carolina Panthers rise in NFL power rankings despite sloppy loss to Bucs

The Carolina Panthers lost on Saturday. Typically, a loss results in a drop in the weekly power rankings, especially if that loss comes against a team under .500 on the year.

Combine that with the fact that the Panthers had three turnovers and only put up 14 points, and it's easy to envision a slide in the rankings. However, that's not the case.

For the second straight week, the Panthers' result didn't hurt. They rose to 14th in the power rankings after being 15th last week. That's two straight weeks with losses that have resulted in a move up the rankings.

NFL power rankings see Panthers rise after loss

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It is very possible that the Panthers are ranked 14th in Matt Johnson's power rankings because there are 14 playoff teams. The Panthers are one of them, and they're the worst one, so 14th makes sense.

On the other hand, you could easily argue that the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and some other non-playoff teams are better, but they're ranked lower. Nevertheless, the Panthers rose one spot this week.

"For the first time since 2017, the Carolina Panthers are playoff-bound. This is also the franchise’s first NFC South crown in a decade," Johnson wrote.

"Bryce Young and Dave Canales didn’t punch their ticket by beating the Buccaneers in Week 18, but all that matters now is that they made it in," he continued. "Carolina will almost certainly be a one-and-done team, but the fact that this club is hosting a playoff team shows the progress they’ve made under Canales."

It may also be worth noting that the referees were awful against the Panthers, so there might be a bit of kindness shown in these rankings. It certainly seemed like missed calls or phantom penalties resulted in three-point swings a few times.

Either way, the Panthers got into the playoffs, and that's what matters. Because of that, a slight bump in the power rankings isn't entirely shocking, and it is probably a little fair given how far this team has come in 2025. They may be one-and-done, but they're far from the team they used to be.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers takeaways from crushing loss to Buccaneers

Fatal flaws loom large in Panthers’ loss to Bucs

Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers finale