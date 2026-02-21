Carolina Panthers Urged to Find Tetairoa McMillan Complement in NFL Draft

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports tried his hand at April’s NFL draft with a very interesting mock. Let’s work our way down to the final 14 spots, starting with the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers at the No. 19 spot.

“Tetairoa McMillan was a hit for the Panthers last year,” said Fornelli, “but they could use a complement for him in the offense, and KC Concepcion feels like a good fit alongside him. He’s not huge, but he plays bigger than his size. He reminds me a bit of former Panthers WR Steve Smith.”

There’s certainly nothing wrong with that comparison, especially when it comes to this franchise. In two seasons at North Carolina State (2023-24), the 5’11”, 190-pound Concepcion totaled a combined 124 receptions for 1,299 yards and 16 TDs. He also totaled 60 rushing attempts for 356 yards and two scores, plus threw a 17-yard TD pass vs. Virginia Tech in 2023.

KC Concepcion Came into His Own with the Aggies in 2025

However, his big-play ability was really on display in his lone season with the Aggies in 2025. He caught 61 passes for 919 yards—an impressive 15.1 yards per reception—and nine TDs. Concepcion ran 10 times for 75 yards and one touchdown. Finally, he returned 25 punts for 456 yards and a pair of scores. All told, the versatile performer scored a dozen touchdowns and found the end zone three different ways in 13 games with his second team.

If the Panthers did opt to select Concepcion or any other wide receiver with the 19th overall pick, it would mark the third consecutive year that the franchise would address the position in the third round. Along with McMillan (Arizona) a year ago, Carolina grabbed Xavier Legette (South Carolina) with the 32nd selection in 2024.

Should Carolina Invest Another First-Round Pick on a Wideout?

The question here is whether the Panthers could find wide receiver help later in the draft and opt instead to address the team’s biggest need? The club is in dire need of a reliable pass-rusher and hasn’t used a first-round pick for an edge performer since grabbing Florida State’s Brian Burns in 2019. On the other hand, wide receiver Jalen Coker looks like a player on the rise for the Panthers.

On the other hand, Concepcion’s play-making ability on both offense and special teams is very enticing. In 2025, the Panthers ranked 25th in the league in punt return average. Meanwhile, only three teams in the NFL had a lower kickoff return average than Dave Canales’s team. One need look no further than how the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks benefitted from the midseason addition of explosive Rashid Shaheed in ’25.