Panthers’ AWOL running game could mean trouble come playoff time

It’s been quite the drought in Charlotte. The subject here is the Carolina Panthers, not the weather. The last time the franchise made a playoff appearance was 2017. Along with the Saints and Falcons, Ron Rivera’s club was one of three NFC South teams to reach the postseason that year. The season ended at New Orleans with a 31-26 loss to Drew Brees and company.

Now it is a Dave Canales’s club that ventures into the playoffs, albeit with an 8-9 record. Nevertheless, the Panthers are NFC South champions and will host the 12-5 Los Angeles Rams this Saturday afternoon. Flash back to Week 13, when Canales’s team came away with arguably its most impressive win of the season.

Sean McVay’s club came into the contest with a six-game losing streak, but Matthew Stafford and company left Charlotte with a 31-28 setback. In that game, Carolina’s running game gained 164 yards on a season-high 40 attempts.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) breaks away for a long gain with less than a minute left in the game against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 2, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Carolina won 16-13. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Led by Rico Dowdle, the Panthers’ rushing attack found itself after a so-so start. Nine weeks into 2025, only four teams in the league were averaging more yards per game on the ground (139.8). Canales’s team were coming off a 16-13 upset of the Packers at Lambeau Field in which Carolina ran for 133 yards. The Panthers were held below 100 yards rushing just once in their first nine outings.

It’s been a different story for this team in their last eight games. The team has averaged a disappointing 89.9 on the ground, and come off a forgettable performance in Saturday night’s 16-14 loss at Tampa. The Panthers ran 14 times for 19 yards. That’s not a typo. Carolina was held below 100 yards rushing in five of its final eight outings.

How important is the running game, especially in the postseason. It’s a somewhat small sample size (dating back to 2020), but teams with the most rushing attempts in a playoff contest have won 84.4 percent of those games. Teams with the most rushing yards in those postseason contests own a .719 winning percentage. The Panthers really need to commit to the run this Saturday against a Rams’ defense that is allowing 126.5 yards per game on the ground in its final eight contests.

