Keegan-Michael Key responds to Panthers RB Rico Dowdle's 'two pumps' penalty
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on Sunday after he celebrated his second touchdown of the day. After bowling in from a yard out, he and some teammates lined up and did the Hingle McCringleberry sketch from Key & Peele. Infamously, McCringleberry got two pumps before a third resulted in a flag.
That's what Dowdle thought was the case in the NFL, too. Even Dave Canales referred to the sketch, saying they might have to actually consult Keegan-Michael Key about the ruling. Then, the comedian responded.
Keegan-Michael Key reacts to Rico Dowdle's illegal celebration
Rico Dowdle, Xavier Legette, and Yosh Nijman lined up to celebrate a touchdown by the running back, placing their hands on their helmets and pumping their hips twice. It was a clear reference to the Key & Peele sketch, but it drew a costly flag. The 15 yards made Ryan Fitzgerald miss the PAT.
When asked, Canales said, "We gotta be smarter in that situation. We gotta make sure that we understand the rules, might have to call up Keegan-Michael Key and make sure I get some clarification on that part of it, but from what I understand, it's any kind of movement that way, any weapons or all that stuff's going to get flagged."
Then, the comedian said, "Rico, man, you got robbed! You only did two pumps! I'm sorry, man. Now, we're going to have to write a new sketch." Key & Peele is not a current sketch show, but they may have to reunite to make a sequel to the iconic comedy sketch.
Some speculated that because his teammates each also did two pumps that it added up to more than the allowed two, but there was no explanation from the referees. It was flagged, though, so don't expect that celebration to return any time soon.
After moving the kick back and into worse wind, the penalty caused Fitzgerald to miss the PAT, leaving it a seven-point game. That allowed Green Bay to tie it without going for two, although it didn't matter when Fitzgerald later walked it off from 49 yards.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers take huge leap in power rankings after surprising Packers
Panthers studs & duds from a shocking upset win over the Packers
Takeaways from the Panthers’ thrilling walk-off win against Green Bay
Carolina Panthers great begs podcasters to stay retired for good luck