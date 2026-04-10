NFL Analyst Seems to Believe Bryce Young, Dave Canales Won't Be Around Much Longer

NBC Sports Patrick Daugherty has released his annual NFL head coaching rankings, which he admits aren’t quite what they say they are. “As I say every year, players, owners, assistants, injuries and acts of God can matter as much as coaching ability,” explained the NFL writer. “That’s why, though this is a rankings article, I try not to think of it that way. I view it as more of an almanac, an assessment of where the league’s 32 coaches find themselves right now. How they got here and where they might be going.”

Panthers’ head coach Dave Canales received a disappointing ranking

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With that being said, Daugherty actually put a number on the 22 head coaches that are back with their team in 2026. The only sideline leaders ranked below the Carolina Panthers’ Dave Canales (19th) are Washington’s Dan Quinn (20th), Dallas’ Brian Schottenheimer (21st), and the New York Jets’ Aaron Glenn (22nd).

By all accounts, it appeared to be a pretty low ranking for a coach that inherited a 2-15 team and a struggling quarterback and in two seasons, led the franchise to its first playoff appearance since 2017 and first division title since 2015.

“Dave Canales has never had a winning season,” stated Daugherty. “That didn’t stop him from almost winning a playoff game last year. Canales’ 8-9 club did not close particularly well—it went 2-3 after Thanksgiving—but those victories were over previous division dominator Tampa Bay and Sean McVay’s Rams. It was those same Rams that Canales and company nearly beat in the Wild Card Round. Strange. Probably random. Maybe, just maybe something.”

Is three-year Panthers’ QB Bryce Young not long for Carolina?

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“That’s not a lot to go on,” added Daugherty, “but it is more to go on than the Panthers have had since the end of the Cam Newton era. Canales seems to be doing the best he can on his own offensive side of the ball. The defense got (a lot) better in 2025. Bryce Young is occasionally watchable. Canales has several factors holding him back. Young is, at best, a 2-3 year solution, and owner Dave Tepper does not seem to be a predictable man to work for.”

The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft suffered through a miserable rookie campaign. After two games in 2024, the first-time NFL head coach benched his starting signal-caller. But consider the strides Young has made. In his first 20 appearance (18 starts), he connected on 59.5 percent of his throws for 3,176 yards, 11 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and six lost fumbles.

QB Bryce Young has made strides under Dave Canales

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Since returning to the field as a starter in Week 10 of ’24, Young has played and started 26-of-27 regular-season contests. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has hit on 62.9 percent of his passes, throwing for a combined 5,115 yards and 38 scores, but there have been 27 turnovers (17 picks, 10 lost fumbles).

The 24-year-old pro threw for 264 yards and a touchdown (1 interception), plus ran for a TD in the 34-31 playoff loss to the Rams. Shortly afterwards, general manager Dan Morgan stated that the club would pick up Young’s fifth-year option.

If you thought the evaluation of Young was a little harsh, his summation of Canales was somewhat disappointing.

“This is probably a hard-capped job,” explained Daugherty. “Canales is nevertheless doing his best to find out, and if nothing else, putting together a nice clip reel for his next gig.”

The Panthers must become a far more consistent team

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales greets quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Whoa. There certainly doesn’t appear to be any hint that the two-year sideline general is on any kind of hot seat. The lack of consistency by the Panthers this past season was a little disturbing, but they twice gave Mc Vay’s team all they could handle.

Yes, this is a franchise in the midst of eight consecutive losing seasons—the longest-such stretch in team history. Daugherty’s outlook for the Panthers’ quarterback/head coach seems a bit grim, but patience has certainly not been exercised in Charlotte under the current owner. If Canales can teach Young to take better care of the football, who knows how long this duo may be together?