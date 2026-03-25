Local Draft Riser Could Be What Doctor Ordered for Panthers’ Offense

The Carolina Panthers are reigning NFC South champions, and this offseason general manager Dan Morgan has been aggressive (again) in adding more talent to a roster that had a few holes to fill.

The club’s pass-catching corps includes 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan. The imposing wide receiver totaled 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. There’s also emerging Jalen Coker and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette.

Dave Canales’s club could certainly use more production from their tight ends. The position has produced just eight TD receptions the past two seasons combined. The depth chart includes Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and 2025 fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans.

There’s another option for the Panthers when it comes to tight end

A popular name in terms of mock drafts and who the Panthers could take with the 19th overall pick in April is University of Oregon prospect Kenyon Sadiq. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report pointed to eight “under the radar” performers when it comes to the 2026 NFL draft class. Could Morgan opt for a prospect that happens to be right under his nose?

#NCState TE Justin Joly has emerged as my TE2 for the upcoming draft.



Elite at the catch point with great hands through traffic, super reliable target over the middle of the field, good after the catch, surprisingly solid blocker, and a strong athlete. pic.twitter.com/gugXWfr5YW — Andy (@AndyyNFL) February 7, 2026

“North Carolina State’s Justin Joly is the most productive receiver among the upper-tier tight end prospects in the incoming class,” explained Sobleski. “His 1,978 career receiving yards more than double this year’s TE1, Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq. Joly’s natural feel in the passing game and creativity after the catch can immediately help an NFL offense. Furthermore, his skill set allows him to be an every-down tight end in a class where many of the prospects are specialized in what they can contribute.”

Justin Joly put up solid numbers in four collegiate seasons

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates his touchdown to win the game during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After two seasons at the University of Connecticut, Joly took his skills to Raleigh. He totaled 92 catches for 1,150 yards (12.5 average) and 11 TDs in two years with the Wolfpack. His four-year collegiate career added up to 166 receptions for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“This incoming crop of tight end talent is fascinating,” added Sobleski, “because it’s packed with potential, particularly looking at an impressive list of athletic profiles. However, multiple options never fully blossomed or were properly utilized at the collegiate level. Joly isn’t as big or explosive as other potential options, but he has a refined skill set, which should intrigue NFL coaches.”

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this evaluation of the 6’3 1/2”, 241-pound prospect. “Undersized pass-catcher with the ability to expand the route tree and challenge man coverage around the field."

Justin Joly is one of the better receiving prospects in this year’s TE class



Smooth through the gauntlet, but brings some thunder when the pads come on pic.twitter.com/6Bb01ufRit — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 28, 2026

"Joly still needs to polish his route-running," added Zierlein, "but he has the footwork and athletic traits to uncover. He doesn’t catch with much hand extension and fights throws on occasion but he makes up for it with impressive body control/catch toughness. His effort and strain as a blocker need to improve. Joly has the ability to contribute as a moveable “F” tight end.”

Giving improving quarterback Bryce Young an underneath target with a nose for the end zone would be a major plus for the Carolina offense.