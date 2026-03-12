Mina Kimes Reveals Why Jaelan Phillips is Excellent Addition for Panthers

Mina Kimes and Ben Solak, two excellent NFL analysts with ESPN, sat down to discuss some free agency moves. Naturally, the one they honed in on was the Carolina Panthers' addition of Jaelan Phillips on the first day of the legal tampering window.

Solak couldn't believe his eyes. He was stunned that Phillips is getting $30 million a year from the Panthers. He figured he would be somewhere in the low $20 million range, and he is shocked that Phillips is now the eighth-highest-paid edge rusher.

Kimes always knew that Phillips would get more than people thought, especially with Spotrac initially projecting him in the $17 million AAV range. PFF expected $15 million, and the Panthers doubled that mark.

Despite that potential overpay and the seeming variance in value for a player like Phillips, who Solak noted has never had close to double-digit sacks, Kimes, who is one of the best in the business, loves the deal.

Mina Kimes loves what the Panthers are getting in Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips may not finish plays with a ton of sacks (only five in 17 games last year, so he is essentially getting $6 million per sack), but he does produce a ton of pressure on the quarterback. For that reason and more, he's a really good signing.

"Complete player, excellent against the run, which I think is still something Carolina needed to shore up," Mina Kimes said. "The sack numbers do not reflect his impact when you look at pass rush win rate, pressure rate, that kind of thing."

Essentially, Phillips is an analytics darling, which could portend better sack totals in the future. Kimes pointed out that he finally proved he could play an entire year last season.

She also said that Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero wants to run a similar defense to the Vic Fangio defense that Phillips has excelled in. "Jaelan Phillips is your prototypical Vic Fangio edge," she said.

Ben Solak also admitted that he could understand the big contract. They missed out on Milton Williams, which "killed" their approach to free agency last year, because they didn't pay as much as New England. So, they resolved to make sure they got their guy at all costs.

"Pass rush was a glaring need in Carolina," Kimes added. "Arguably their biggest need heading into this entire offseason, though there's other things they need to address."

She also said that the Panthers are anticipating the drop-off in edge rusher prospects from Rueben Bain and David Bailey at the top versus where the Panthers are picking.

Put simply, Phillips is better than his sack totals, the Panthers needed to be aggressive, the draft isn't going to be as helpful, and they have a glaring need. Add all that up and you get $120 million for Phillips.