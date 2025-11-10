NFL analyst states the harsh truth about Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are shaking their heads after a 17-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 10.
The Panthers have been up and down all season long, but the standards aren't high enough for quarterback Bryce Young, who came into the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes Young has proven that he cannot be the franchise quarterback for the Panthers in the long run.
"At 5-4 entering Week 10, the Panthers were one of the NFL's more surprising teams this year," Sobleski wrote.
"However, after watching their offense sputter most of the afternoon in a loss to the hapless Saints, something has become evident: The Panthers were winning in spite of Bryce Young, not because of him. He isn't the long-term answer under center in Carolina.
"The 2023 first overall pick completed 68 percent of his passes Sunday, but for a paltry 125 yards with an interception. It was the fifth time in 10 games that he has failed to eclipse 150 passing yards."
Young hasn't played up to par for Panthers
Young has endured a lot of struggles in his first three years with the Panthers. He has worked with three different head coaches and the offensive line has been an issue in pass protection.
However, he's been under Dave Canales, a quarterback specialist, as his head coach for two seasons now. That can no longer be an excuse for Young's poor play.
It's getting to a point where the sample size is large enough to know who Young is as a quarterback. He's a game manager at best and he's not playing with the consistency needed to be a winner in the NFL.
The Panthers' expectations are growing and if Young doesn't adapt along with it in the next couple of weeks, the team might be looking to replace him sooner rather than later.
Young and the Panthers are back in action in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
