NFL analyst states the harsh truth about Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young is seeing the rubber meet the road for his tenure with the Carolina Panthers.

/ Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are shaking their heads after a 17-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 10.

The Panthers have been up and down all season long, but the standards aren't high enough for quarterback Bryce Young, who came into the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes Young has proven that he cannot be the franchise quarterback for the Panthers in the long run.

"At 5-4 entering Week 10, the Panthers were one of the NFL's more surprising teams this year," Sobleski wrote.

"However, after watching their offense sputter most of the afternoon in a loss to the hapless Saints, something has become evident: The Panthers were winning in spite of Bryce Young, not because of him. He isn't the long-term answer under center in Carolina.

"The 2023 first overall pick completed 68 percent of his passes Sunday, but for a paltry 125 yards with an interception. It was the fifth time in 10 games that he has failed to eclipse 150 passing yards."

/ Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Young hasn't played up to par for Panthers

Young has endured a lot of struggles in his first three years with the Panthers. He has worked with three different head coaches and the offensive line has been an issue in pass protection.

However, he's been under Dave Canales, a quarterback specialist, as his head coach for two seasons now. That can no longer be an excuse for Young's poor play.

It's getting to a point where the sample size is large enough to know who Young is as a quarterback. He's a game manager at best and he's not playing with the consistency needed to be a winner in the NFL.

The Panthers' expectations are growing and if Young doesn't adapt along with it in the next couple of weeks, the team might be looking to replace him sooner rather than later.

Young and the Panthers are back in action in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

/ Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

