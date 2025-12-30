NFL mock draft addresses Carolina Panthers' longtime weakness at major cost

The Carolina Panthers have not exactly had a who's who of tight ends recently. Since Greg Olsen left and then retired, they've cycled through names in an attempt to get a reliable weapon at the position again.

In 2020, it was Chris Manhertz at the starting TE spot. Then, the Panthers used the following as the starters:

Tommy Tremble

Ian Thomas

Hayden Hurst

Ja'Tavion Sanders

They've hurled bodies at the problem, including drafting Sanders in 2024 and Mitchell Evans in 2025. It hasn't worked. Tight end is still a gaping hole since Tremble is mediocre, Sanders can't stay healthy or consistently make catches, and Evans is more of a blocker than a receiving threat.

Enter the 2026 NFL draft. A new mock draft sees the Panthers finally adding a tight end, but that might come at too great a cost.

Panthers draft TE in latest mock, but continue ignoring key position on defense

While the edge rushing department hasn't been as much of a black hole as the tight end room, the Panthers still need an edge rusher badly. The best in the NFL were primarily first-round picks, so Carolina can't continue to get by with Band-Aid solutions.

But that's exactly what they're doing in the mock draft from Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox. They go after the tight end they desperately need, but they once again forego the edge, which is much more valuable.

Kenyon Sadiq is the best tight end in this class, and he fits squarely within the range the Panthers are likely to pick in. It's just not the smartest pick. The Panthers desperately need to get pressure on the quarterback, and Sadiq won't help that.

The smartest scenario, especially since the 2026 TE class is weak, would be to continue rolling with Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, and Mitchell Evans. They could draft Max Klare in the third round, but there's no need to continue throwing mid to late-round picks at the position.

They could go for a free agent like David Njoku, Kyle Pitts, Noah Fant, or Chig Okonkwo, but I believe the tight end position is better left as is for now. It's not in a good spot, but the resources should go elsewhere.

Instead, Carolina really needs to look at an edge rusher in round one. A few of them won't be available wherever the Panthers pick, but there are probably six or more first-round edge rusher prospects.

Carolina can take one or trade back for someone, but either way, they can't ignore that position any longer. Even if it means continuing to ignore the tight end problem.

