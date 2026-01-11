Panthers guard Robert Hunt just paid Carolina fans a huge compliment

The Carolina Panthers lost a playoff game in heartbreaking fashion to the mighty Los Angeles Rams. Despite that, there's plenty to be proud of and excited about for the future.

Bryce Young delivered. Jalen Coker arrived. The defense made Matthew Stafford look more than mortal for a second time.

The biggest thing, though, is that the fans really showed up and showed out. Bank of America Stadium is back, and guard Robert Hunt just paid those fans a massive compliment.

Robert Hunt says Panthers fans akin to Bills, Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium is one of the hardest places to go in the NFL playoffs. Highmark Stadium is another difficult place to be. The fans in both places are usually loud and hard to deal with.

Count Bank of America Stadium among them. Even on the television broadcast, it is clear that the fans were loud and proud of their Panthers. Robert Hunt took notice.

Panthers G Robert Hunt has played in playoff games at Buffalo and KC and says BOA fans can compete with any stadium. . pic.twitter.com/tAwyS9ueju — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 11, 2026

Hunt said, "That was beautiful. That was real playoffs. I get happy about to say this. I played in two playoff games... one was in Buffalo, one was in Kansas City. This place can compete with anybody. This place was rocking."

The guard made his return from a Week 2 injury and helped the Panthers nearly pull off the upset. He said this game was unbelievable, and added he's so proud to be a part of this team.

Hunt also said he was unaware of how Bank of America Stadium can get. Until a few weeks ago, he hadn't realized that the fans care this much. In their defense, it's often been hard to care. But they showed up big time today.

The Panthers (organization and players) deserve credit for fostering that environment. They brought out Steve Smith and Cam Newton before the game, and the fans lost their minds for Newton.

Before the fourth quarter, with the Panthers yards away from taking the lead (which they did), Jake Delhomme and other members of the 2003 team hyped the crowd again, and they were rocking for all four quarters.

But had the Panthers folded against the Rams, it would've been hard to stay active and loud. The players didn't let that happen, taking several late leads and overcoming an early 14-point deficit to keep everyone engaged.

