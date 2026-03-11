Panthers Must Keep an Eye on Texas Defender in NFL Draft

Later this afternoon, it’s the official start of the 2026 NFL fiscal year. All the trades and deals that have been reported since Monday afternoon become official (well, most of them) at 4:00 pm ET.

A smidge of six weeks from now, it’s the 2026 NFL draft. Hence, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report has picked out a “potential” gem for each of the 32 clubs in the league.

The subject here are the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers. It’s a team that made significant strides on defense in 2025 after a forgettable ’24. General manager Dan Morgan has deals in place with edge rusher Jaelen Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. So what about the Carolina secondary, which could use some help on one area.

“It’s no secret that Ejiro Eviro is always on the lookout for safeties,” explained Ballentine, “who can play from multiple alignments with high football IQ. That just so happens to be Michel Taaffe’s calling card.”

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score during overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Panthers could bolster their secondary with a Texas Longhorn

Ballentine quoted colleague and Bleacher Report scout Daniel Harms on his evaluation of the University of Texas defensive back. “A jack-of-all-trades for a defense,” said Harms, “he consistently executes at a high level and is a great communicator on the field. Lining teammates up and passing off routes became second nature for him, and his smooth movements take him where he needs to be.”

In four seasons with the Longhorns, the 6’2, 182-pound performer totaled seven interceptions, three sacks, and 14 passes defensed.

Michael Taaffe’s versatility could be a valuable asset to Carolina’s defense

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) leads the team on to the field against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“Taaffe has the range and speed to play as a deep safety,” added Ballentine, “but he has also done good work in the slot. That versatility would make him a good fit and the Panthers could be looking to add some depth at the position. Tre’von Moehrig is under contract and they drafted Lathan Ransom last season…”

As for other players at the position, Isaiah Simmons has agreed to terms on a new deal with Carolina, while Nick Scott remains a free agent as of this writing. The former’s forte is really special teams, so adding some more talent to the back end of Evero’s defense is certainly warranted.