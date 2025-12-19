Underrated Panthers playmaker could win your Fantasy Football playoffs

In the last few weeks, Carolina Panthers star receiver Tetairoa McMillan has faded a bit. He's scored two touchdowns in the last three weeks, but he hasn't had all that many targets, catches, or yards.

In that time, Jalen Coker has really come on. Last week, he looked like the WR1, recording four catches for 60 yards and a beautiful touchdown.

In most Fantasy Football leagues, Coker is available, and fantasy managers who are embroiled in key playoff matchups right now should consider picking him up, according to one analyst.

Jalen Coker could be a game-changer in Fantasy Football

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Tetairoa McMillan remains the top dog in Carolina's passing attack, and you have to figure he will be the focal point after inexplicably going silent.

However, he's hurt a little bit. He's going to play, but he's a bit banged up. That could open things up for Coker, who would be a must-start if McMillan were to be ruled out. That's not going to happen, but Coker has strong upside as a sleeper this week.

"Over the last two weeks, Coker has emerged as a consistent playmaker in the Panthers' aerial attack, hauling in eight of his 10 targets for 134 yards and two touchdowns, scoring in both contests," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote.

McMillan should be good to go, but regardless, Moton believes the Panthers' second-year wideout gets a "favorable matchup" with a Buccaneers' pass defense that just allowed Kirk Cousins to throw 365 yards.

In that game, three Falcons' pass-catchers racked up at least six catches and 78 receiving yards," Moton pointed out, highlighting that the Panthers' pass-catchers could have a good day on Sunday.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch for a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Coker is now " the clear-cut No. 2 option in the Panthers' passing offense," and he's on a bit of a hot streak. "Coker has boom potential for managers who need a boost at wide receiver," Moton concluded.

He's a strong WR2 who's playing very well in a really advantageous matchup. In terms of waiver-wire pickups at this stage of the fantasy season, you could do a whole lot worse than Coker.

