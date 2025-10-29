Panthers get positive update on QB Bryce Young ahead of Week 9 matchup
The Carolina Panthers sorely missed QB Bryce Young last week. His absence was maybe the most crucial part of the game, because without him, the offense was dreadful. Andy Dalton looked like a shell of himself, so any hope of success for Carolina hinges on his soon return.
The Panthers were hopeful that this ankle sprain would not be a lengthy injury, and so far, they appear to be right. He didn't practice at all last week before being ruled out, but he's been on the field today and threw in front of the media. According to Joe Person, he participated in all individual drills that they could see.
Others, like David Newton and Mike Kaye, reported that the field was pretty wet, which is a major development. That can be tricky on a sore or injured ankle, so the fact that Carolina let him practice today despite the conditions speaks to his overall health.
Dave Canales said they want to be safe and smart with Young's health, and letting him practice with a bad ankle on wet surfaces would be neither of those things. Either the Panthers are reckless and stupid (probably not), or the QB is in much better shape.
His status will need to be monitored the rest of the week, but this is a positive sign. The Panthers head to Lambeau Field to face the red-hot Green Bay Packers and Micah Parsons, so Young's mobility and creativity will be much-needed on Sunday.
If Dalton has to play again, it's going to be hard to muster any confidence that the Panthers can get back over .500. If Young plays, it's still a tough sell with so many offensive linemen and defenders dealing with injuries right now, but Young gives them a little bit of hope.
While the Panthers are unlikely to continue winning like they had been before Young went down thanks to a brutal schedule, they can't really give up on their slim playoff chances since they are still 4-4. With that in mind, Young starting this week is likely, although it will ultimately depend on how his ankle holds up.
