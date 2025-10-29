Insider foolishly labels Panthers 'QB-needy' in 2026 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers needed a quarterback badly between 2018 and 2023. Those were some dark times under center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The cycle of Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield led to Bryce Young, who took some time to even remotely resemble the franchise player he needed to be.
For better or worse, Young is that guy right now. Could the Panthers find better? Certainly, Young has some issues and hasn't played consistent, high-level football for a full year. Could they do a lot worse? Absolutely, which is why one insider's take that the Panthers need a QB in 2026 is so foolish.
No, the Panthers don't need a quarterback next year
One thing is true about the Panthers' QB room heading into 2026. They've got to get a backup quarterback. Obviously, the Panthers don't like Hendon Hooker that much, and Andy Dalton is dreadful now. Someone's got to back up Bryce Young.
What they don't need, contrary to what Bleacher Report insider Moe Moton claims, is someone to start over or replace Young. For now, Young is the franchise QB, and nothing currently suggests that the Panthers will be interested in swapping him out.
Moton said, "Next offseason, the Carolina Panthers will either pick up or decline the fifth-year option in Bryce Young's rookie deal, a crucial decision for the team's quarterback situation. As of right now, the 24-year-old hasn't earned an extra year on his deal."
The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately" league, but it often seems like Young's recent play doesn't matter. Nevermind that he's been pretty consistently good to great since returning from the bench last year, with only a few blips along the way. Nevermind the fact that he had led them to three straight wins before the ankle injury.
But even if that were the case, Young represents a better, cheaper option than either of the alternatives. Fifth-year option or not, Young at his salary is so much better than any free agent or another rookie who wouldn't be an immediate upgrade.
"At the least, the Panthers should bring in someone to compete against Young for the starting job, similar to what the Indianapolis Colts did with their offseason battle between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson," Moton said.
This could be argued. QB competition never hurt anyone, so as long as it's a flyer on a veteran like that who doesn't cost much money at all, it can't hurt. Worst-case scenario is that the veteran becomes a backup, something the Panthers do need.
"Because of a weak free-agent quarterback class, Carolina could look to next year's draft for a prospect who could push Young for the lead position," Moton added. This would be foolish, though, on Carolina's part.
The Panthers have too many other holes to go after a QB in 2026. The draft class appeared strong at first, but there's no clear top prospect, and plenty of the QBs have a lot of question marks. Some of them might be better than Young, but that's not really evident.
And adding someone with a later pick is just a waste of a pick (see Matt Corrall). The Panthers aren't going to find someone better than Young in the third round or later, so why bother? For better or worse, Young is the guy right now, and the Panthers don't have a reason to or an avenue to explore immediate upgrades. Maybe after 2026, but not now.
