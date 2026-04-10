Matt Verderame’s recently-released first-round mock draft features 32 trades for 32 NFL clubs. One of the proposed deals has the Eagles moving up from the 23rd spot in the first round to No. 19, which is currently owned by the Carolina Panthers. Not only would the teams swap their first-round selections, and the Panthers would pick up an extra third-round selection (98th overall).

Could Eagles and Panthers swap their first-round picks on April 23?

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston hauls in a catch as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verderame has the Birds grabbing a Duck in the form of University of Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. As for the Panthers, he has Carolina using a first-round pick on a wideout for the third consecutive year in Washington Husky Denzel Boston. “The Panthers moved back four spots in this scenario and are still able to grab a receiver many believe is a top-three player at his position in this class.”

“After taking and hitting on Tetairoa McMillan in the first round a year ago,” added Verderame, “general manager Dan Morgan goes back to the receiver well for Boston, who amassed 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Huskies last year.”

Does Carolina honestly need another tall wide receiver?

As previously mentioned, these trades are supposed to make sense for both teams. While that may be the case for the Eagles, that’s not necessarily the case when it comes to the reigning NFC South champions.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) extends but cannot catch a pass against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yes, Carolina has an emerging wide receiver room with McMillan, the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, rising wideout Jalen Coker, and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. Boston is listed at 6’4” and 212 pounds. Consider that McMillan (6’5”, 212), Coker (6’3”, 213), Legette (6’3”, 227), and Brycen Tremayne (6’4”, 212) are all sizable wideouts.

Would it not benefit Morgan to look for more of a diminutive speedster? Keep in mind that these are the Carolina Panthers, not the Charlotte Hornets. Ideally, you want your wideouts to score more touchdowns, not lead the NFL in rebounds.

Carolina Panthers’ passing game has a need for speed

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs after the catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In last year’s draft, Carolina invested a sixth-round pick on University of Colorado standout Jimmy Horn Jr. The 5’8”, 174-pound wideout only totaled 148 offensive snaps in 13 regular-season contests. He touched the ball just 19 times from scrimmage, and gained almost as many yards rushing (69) than receiving (108).

It’s safe to say that the Panthers have the “size matters” part down pat when it comes to their receiving corps. Now these Cats’ wide receiver room could use a little more in the “speed kills” department