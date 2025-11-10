Panthers QB Bryce Young named among NFL's biggest losers from Week 10
Bryce Young had a really bad day on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers QB was severely limited in the passing game, throwing one interception (and another that was negated by a penalty) and missing on throws fairly often. It resulted in a shocking, catastrophic loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Across the NFL, several players came out as individual losers from their games, but perhaps none more so than Young. The QB had a good matchup and a chance to get his team to 6-4, and he let everyone down. That includes his fantasy owners, which is where one insider called him one of the week's biggest losers.
Bryce Young called out for awful Week 10 performance
Those who needed a quarterback this week likely turned to Bryce Young in Fantasy Football. He's been solid at times this year, and he had a very favorable matchup. Nothing panned out the way it was supposed to.
SI's Chris Wassel said, "Some still insist that Young is not right after his ankle injury. Honestly, those experts may just be right. New Orleans has been downright horrific this season. The Saints were 1-8 heading into Carolina and the Panthers laid an absolute egg. Carolina managed a mere seven points against one of the worst defenses in football."
Wassel continued, "Young has to get the ball downfield more. The talent is there so why not use it. Honestly, one has to wonder about that ankle because several of his throws looked erratic at best. The 1.56 fantasy points was way off from his 13.2 projected."
It is interesting to note the non-Panthers perspective here and the emphasis on the ankle injury. This marks two straight weeks after the high ankle sprain that Young has looked pretty bad. It is very fair to wonder if the Panthers rushed him back.
Clearly, he is healthy enough to be on the field, but he may not be healthy enough to be as impactful as he was. The Panthers lost badly with Andy Dalton in place of him, and high ankle sprains usually take way more than one week to heal, but that's all Young apparently needed. It's certainly beginning to look like that wasn't the case, though.
