What Panthers QB Bryce Young said about his awful 4th quarter pick
The Carolina Panthers didn't deserve to win anyway, but the game was arguably lost on a sequence midway through the fourth quarter. The Panthers' defense came up huge, denying any points with a fourth-down sack to give the Panthers solid field position down by three.
A couple of plays later, Bryce Young threw an indefensible interception. A few plays after that, Jaycee Horn fell down, and the Saints went up 17-7. There was still plenty of time, but that moment felt like, and was, the back-breaker. After the game, Young explained what happened.
Bryce Young explains crushing turnover in Panthers' loss
What ultimately happened was a brilliant play design by Brandon Staley, the Saints defensive coordinator. He had defensive back Alontae Taylor, who has given the Panthers (and Bryce Young) fits plenty, run up and fake a blitz.
After, he dropped into zone coverage, and Young never saw him. He tried to throw the ball with timing on an out route to Tetairoa McMillan, but Taylor drifted back and picked it off pretty easily.
Young said, "Really bad ball, 100% my fault. That's on me, I've got to be better... Bad read on zone coverage, good play [by the] corner, but I've gotta do a better job, it's on me."
The play design seemed schemed up to be for McMillan, who came open on his out route. It was intended to be a timing throw, so Young was ready to throw as some pressure came anyway, but he failed to see Taylor drop back into coverage.
Had Taylor blitzed like it seemed Young expected, it would've been a completion. Instead, the Panthers had no answer for the blitz, and Young either couldn't or didn't change his mind on the read.
It's not clear what would've happened if he had seen Taylor. He likely would've been sacked, although that is still much more ideal than a turnover there. However, while it was a bad read, it was a good play design, so it seems like the defensive play was just better. Staley, a former head coach, drew up the perfect play to coax a turnover, and it worked.
