Panthers-Titans trade proposal would land crucial 28-sack defensive player

The Carolina Panthers probably don't need to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline. However, it's impossible to argue that there aren't things they need both now and in the future. If someone useful was available for the right price, the .500 Panthers might just go for it.
That someone might just be Tennessee Titans edge rusher Arden Key. The Titans are likely to trade some players amid a pretty rough season, and one insider believes Key is a sensible and smart would-be addition for the Panthers.
Panthers urged to trade for Titans rusher
Despite signing Pat Jones (who is now out for the year) and drafting two edge rushers with top-75 picks, the Panthers have still struggled to get pressure on the quarterback this year. The solution may be external.
The Panthers' 31.1% pass rush win rate ranks 31st in the NFL, and the edge rusher group has been a big reason why. Though Carolina isn't really in a position to spend future resources for a short-term contract, there's another reason why this could make sense," ESPN's Seth Walder said of trading for Arden Key.
He continued, "The Titans have the most 2026 cap space ($113 million) of any team, per OverTheCap.com, which means they probably will be spenders in free agency and unable to get a compensatory pick for losing Key. The Panthers could deal a pick for Key now and then recoup some of the value via a comp pick because they have $31 million in cap space next year (or they could re-sign Key if they like what he brings to them). He has a 22.5% pass rush win rate at edge this season, which would rank fifth best if he had played enough to qualify."
Key has 28 sacks in 109 games played, occasionally flashing high-end rushing. Regardless of if he reaches star level, he'd be a substantial upgrade and addition to the depth Carolina worked on during the offseason.
Nic Scourton has quietly come on, but DJ Wonnum has been mediocre and Princely Umanmielen is still a work in progress. Adding Key would help.
