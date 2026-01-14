It's time to revisit Panthers' decision to take Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud
The 2023 quarterback class was supposed to be great. The Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and even the Tennessee Titans seemed to be poised to find their next franchise QB.
There was no consensus on whether Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud should have been first overall, but whoever didn't get picked would have been picked with the very next selection. Anthony Richardson and Will Levis were unlikely candidates there.
Fast forward to today, and only two are left standing, and neither has quite lived up to the billing. Stroud's team has been in the playoffs every year, but he's regressed since a brilliant rookie season.
Young has made steady strides, really beginning midway through the 2024 season. At first, it looked like the Panthers had made a grave mistake. Now? It isn't so obvious.
Did the Panthers make the right pick with Bryce Young?
In 2023, the Panthers appeared to have made a franchise-altering mistake. C.J. Stroud was Rookie of the Year, and Bryce Young threw 11 touchdown passes in 16 games.
Early in year two, Young was benched, making it look like it was over for him. When he returned, he began to close the gap between him and Stroud, thanks to Stroud regressing.
Now, while the Texans have had a ton of team success thanks to a dominant defense, the case is far from closed. In fact, Young might have shown himself to be the better of the two QBs.
They're very similar in a lot of stats over their last 27 games, which is when Young returned from the bench, but Young is far eclipsing Stroud in total touchdowns. That is even more impressive when analyzing the situations.
Stroud has, by and large, had a better cast of pass-catchers in that time. He's also had a worse running game. That should allow him to rack up passing touchdowns, but he hasn't.
Meanwhile, Young is in a run-heavy offense with few legitimate pass-catchers, and he's far outdoing Stroud in that category. The yardage leans slightly to Stroud, but it's not by a lot.
If nothing else, it looks like a wash between those two, which is totally miraculous when considering how this story began in 2023. The simple fact that Young has made it a debate is incredibly impressive (or disappointing, from a Texans fan perspective).
