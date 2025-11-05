All Panthers

Rico Dowdle gives Panthers extra credit in NFL midseason report card

The Carolina Panthers are thriving thanks to running back Rico Dowdle.

Jeremy Brener

Green Bay Packers' Edgerrin Cooper pursues Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle.
Green Bay Packers' Edgerrin Cooper pursues Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are catching more attention after their biggest win of the season in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Panthers are sitting at 5-4 halfway through the season, which is why The Athletic gave the team an "A-" in their midseason grades.

"It was easy to discount their three-game winning streak in October as the result of an easy schedule (Dolphins, Cowboys, Jets). But Sunday’s win over the Packers should get everyone’s attention. Since Rico Dowdle took over at running back in Week 5, Carolina ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA per rush," The Athletic wrote.

Dowdle helping Panthers ace season

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle breaks away for a long gain against the Green Bay Packer
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle breaks away for a long gain against the Green Bay Packers / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chuba Hubbard wasn't playing up to the level he was at in the 2024 season, but Dowdle's resurgence following the former's injury has given the Panthers a reason to be contenders for the 2025 campaign. It's rare for one player to have such an impact, but Dowdle has been special all season long.

His 735 rushing yards rank third in the NFL behind James Cook of the Buffalo Bills and Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, putting him in elite company. For someone who hasn't been a starter throughout the entire season, it only makes his accomplishments look more impressive.

Now that the Panthers are establishing Dowdle as their primary running back moving forward, it could lead to an even stronger rushing attack. But Dowdle's success isn't the only thing pushing the Panthers towards playoff contention.

The Panthers are also improving thanks to their defense, which held the Packers to just 13 points in their Week 9 win. The team ranks in the top half of yards allowed in the league, which needs to stay the same if the Panthers want to continue winning football games down the stretch.

Dowdle and the Panthers will look to continue their success in Week 10 when they take on the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South rivalry game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on FOX One.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle celebrates after a first down against the Green Bay Packers
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle celebrates after a first down against the Green Bay Packers. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

