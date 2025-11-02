Rico Dowdle opens up on controversial, costly penalty after Panthers TD
Thanks to Rico Dowdle, the Carolina Panthers walked out of Lambeau Field with a huge victory on Sunday. Dowdle led the way on offense, and he was crucial on what ended up being the game-winning drive after being given the start over Chuba Hubbard.
It could've gone horribly wrong, though. Earlier in the game, Dowdle scored one of his two touchdowns, and the ensuing celebration netted a penalty that led to a missed PAT in windy conditions. Dowdle didn't think the penalty was fair, though.
Rico Dowdle believes he shouldn't have been flagged for penalty on celebration
Rico Dowdle scored a touchdown and immediately channeled Key & Peele with his hip-thrust touchdown celebration. He had two pumps, resulting in a 15-yard penalty, but he thought his celebration was on the up.
"From my understanding, everything I've learned, we go over stuff like this every week," Dowdle said to reporters after the game. "I definitely think you're supposed to get two pumps. I hope I don't get fined."
The classic comedy sketch illustrated the pump limit in hilarious fashion, but this one came at a cost for the Panthers. The penalty meant that Ryan Fitzgerald had to kick from further out into the wind, and he missed badly.
That left it 13-6, and Green Bay eventually tied without having to go for two. Carolina eventually won on a walkoff field goal by Fitzgerald, but the missed PAT loomed large for a long time. Dowdle was excellent, but his one blemish nearly cost the Panthers dearly.
As it stands, another 100-yard day with the first two-TD day of his career allowed Dowdle to carry the Panthers to a huge, stunning win on the road in Green Bay. The Packers were the one seed, and Carolina's slim playoff hopes jumped a lot because of the win.
Dowdle got the RB1 role this week after continuing to outplay Chuba Hubbard the last two weeks after Hubbard returned, and he made good on that. Despite a tough matchup, he was incredible, and he's the main reason the Panthers grinded out an ugly win.
