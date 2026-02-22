Rico Dowdle Spurns Panthers for AFC North in Latest FA Prediction

Rico Dowdle is highly unlikely to come back to the Carolina Panthers. He was not too happy with how things went at the end of the season, when he slowly watched his RB1 role go back to Chuba Hubbard.

He wants to go somewhere where he can get the bulk of carries, so even if things had gone well at the end of the season, the Panthers don't represent what he wants for his next opportunity.

The Panthers do need a backup RB since Trevor Etienne is not great, and Jonathon Brooks is a major question mark. It just won't be Dowdle, who lands in the AFC North in one insider's latest FA prediction.

Rico Dowdle to the Steelers? Insider predicts it

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Barring a surprise turn of events, the Panthers aren't going to bring Rico Dowdle back. It's unlikely they go after any running back in free agency, but regardless, that relationship has likely run its course.

Where could he land next? The Pittsburgh Steelers make sense, according to FOX Sports insider Greg Auman.

"Dowdle, 27, has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Cowboys and Panthers — nearly identical years, within 3 yards and one carry of each other, with the exact same number of catches," Auman wrote.

"He had a lukewarm market a year ago and signed for $2.75 million with Carolina, but doubled his pay by cashing out another $2.75 million in incentives," the insider continued. "Carolina leaning on Chuba Hubbard down the stretch could have him signing elsewhere. Would Mike McCarthy like him for a Dallas reunion in Pittsburgh?"

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

McCarthy was Dowdle's head coach for his true breakout in 2024. That was his first opportunity to really star in a backfield, and he did well with it. The Steelers aren't exactly dominant in the running back department, although Jaylen Warren will eat into Dowdle's usage.

There's probably no opportunity for Dowdle to truly be the RB1 without a backup who will also get plenty of touches. With all due respect, he's not quite that good, and the modern NFL doesn't work like that. Workhorse backs are a dying breed, and for good reason.

That said, Pittsburgh does seem like a good spot for him. Whatever happens under center for Mike McCarthy's new team, the offense should want to rely on the running game since they won't have an elite quarterback.

Dowdle proved he could handle that exact sort of responsibility in Carolina, and McCarthy knows he can thrive in the right offense. It's a good pairing for the former Panther.