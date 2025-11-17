Underrated Panthers rookie gets credit for big game against Falcons
The Carolina Panthers still don't have a good pass rush whatsoever, and that showed up on Sunday. Especially in the first half, the lack of pressure on Michael Penix Jr. allowed him and Drake London to tear Carolina's zone defense to shreds.
But that's not really the fault of Nic Scourton. He didn't have a great day rushing the passer, but he made some winning plays and is quietly having a very solid rookie season. After Sunday's win, one NFL insider gave him some credit he might not have otherwise gotten.
Nic Scourton praised for underrated contributions to clutch Panthers win
Nic Scourton didn't quite show up on the box score like his fellow rookies might've. Tetairoa McMillan had eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the top-ranked pass defense. Rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was perfect, including on the game-winning kick.
But NFL writer Eric Edholm said, "Another first-year standout was Nic Scourton, who had some game-changing plays, including a late tackle for a 5-yard loss on Bijan Robinson. Even though Carolina’s pass rush needs more juice, Scourton has really come on of late."
Scourton's TFL on Robinson helped get the Panthers the ball back, and it gave them some new life in their comeback attempt. Without it, the Panthers might never have gotten to overtime, so credit is certainly due. For all the offense did, Scourton and the D held the Falcons in check in the second half, allowing for the comeback.
Perhaps the best evidence of Scourton's impact is in a comment made by announcer Brady Quinn. He said after a big Scourton play that the rookie edge rusher plays every play "like his hair is on fire," which is a massive compliment.
Scourton and the rest of the edge department need to improve at actually getting to and taking down the quarterback, but the rookie out of Purdue and Texas A&M does a lot really well, just 11 games into his NFL career. He might not be a Trey Hendrickson or Myles Garrett type, but he is a foundational piece on the outside, and games like Sunday's illustrate why.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from comeback win over Falcons
Takeaways from Carolina’s thrilling OT win vs. Falcons
Ejiro Evero compares Panthers rookie to rising Chiefs star