Carolina Panthers major takeaways from season-defining loss to Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers are now de facto Atlanta Falcons fans after a disappointing showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They cost themselves the best shot at the playoffs they've had all year.
It can be hard to analyze a game like this where the entire first half was underwater, making offense really hard. But there are things we can learn after the whole game, which ended in disappointing fashion.
The Panthers can't run the ball
It's been a quiet truth that the Panthers have struggled to run the ball lately. Since the Green Bay trip, they've not been nearly as effective. That came to a head today against the Bucs. In ugly conditions, they couldn't run the ball. Neither Rico Dowdle nor Chuba Hubbard were able to have even the smallest semblance of success.
The referees were absolutely horrible
When the Panthers were attempting to come back in the third quarter, the refs made sure to put a stop to it. They made a ridiculous error on a Rico Dowdle backwards pass that cost the Panthers. That was the tip of the iceberg.
Then, when the Panthers got it back, the refs missed a defender removing Tommy Tremble's helmet and then flagged Tetairoa McMillan for a horrible OPI call that wiped out a 31-yard catch. The next play was a throwaway on third-and-12, forcing a punt.
It got worse from there. Nick Scott was flagged for DPI after Cade Otton tripped. Even Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick on the call expressed major frustration with the way the game was officiated.
Defense had a solid day
The conditions surely made playing offense much harder, but the Panthers' defense was solid again. They had a few timely plays, including a huge interception by Christian Rozeboom. They stopped the run well after the first couple of drives, which was significant with both Turk Wharton and Bobby Brown out.
One Dave Canales playcall cost Panthers
The Panthers were driving and were going to at least make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. Then, Dave Canales happened. It cannot be overstated how stupid a flea flicker in the red zone is. A condensed field means that the trickery won't lead to as much space, and Dowdle fumbled the pitch back to Young (because the field is soaked), essentially ending the game.
Jaycee Horn was AWOL, but not for a bad reason
Jaycee Horn might as well have not been on the field. Watching the whole game, I had a hard time even seeing him. The Buccaneers didn't target him once in Week 16, and it looked like they avoided him like the plague again.
Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.