NFL analyst predicts another big game for Panthers RB Rico Dowdle vs. Saints

The rejuvenated Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. One writer feels it will be recent business as usual for Dave Canales’s running game.

Russell Baxter

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) celebrates after a first down against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
It’s another edition of NFL picks by staff members of NFL.com. The panel for Week 10 includes Brooke Cersosimo, who set her sights on the Saints/Panthers clash at Charlotte. She feels that Dave Canales will come out on top.

“Winning four of their last five,” explained Cersosimo, “including a road upset of the Packers last week, the Panthers are riding a red-hot run game led by Rico Dowdle. The veteran back has been incredible in his three starts, averaging 173 rush yards and 204.7 scrimmage yards in those games (all wins)."

"Carolina’s not likely to lose many games if Dowdle keeps this up," added Cersosimo, "especially not one against a New Orleans defense that’s allowing the sixth-most rushing yards to running backs in 2025. Expect another big outing from the Panthers’ sudden star…”

Dowdle, a 1,000-yard runner with the Dallas Cowboys a year ago, is one of the best offseason additions by any team in the league. His recent performances have helped elevate the Panthers’ running game to fifth in the NFL at 139.8 yards per outing. In 2024, the Panthers were 18th in the league in rushing yards per contest (110.5).

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Entering Sunday’s action, Dowdle ranks fourth in the league with 735 yards on the ground, and leads Carolina with five total touchdowns. In his three starts this season, he’s rushed for 206, 183, and 130 yards, respectively, in three-points wins over the Dolphins, Cowboys, and Packers.

Of course, a victory by the 5-4 Panthers would not only give a team a 2-0 record within the division, the team would surpass its win total from a season ago when it finished 5-12 during Canales’s debut season as head coach.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.