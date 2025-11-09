NFL analyst predicts another big game for Panthers RB Rico Dowdle vs. Saints
It’s another edition of NFL picks by staff members of NFL.com. The panel for Week 10 includes Brooke Cersosimo, who set her sights on the Saints/Panthers clash at Charlotte. She feels that Dave Canales will come out on top.
“Winning four of their last five,” explained Cersosimo, “including a road upset of the Packers last week, the Panthers are riding a red-hot run game led by Rico Dowdle. The veteran back has been incredible in his three starts, averaging 173 rush yards and 204.7 scrimmage yards in those games (all wins)."
"Carolina’s not likely to lose many games if Dowdle keeps this up," added Cersosimo, "especially not one against a New Orleans defense that’s allowing the sixth-most rushing yards to running backs in 2025. Expect another big outing from the Panthers’ sudden star…”
Dowdle, a 1,000-yard runner with the Dallas Cowboys a year ago, is one of the best offseason additions by any team in the league. His recent performances have helped elevate the Panthers’ running game to fifth in the NFL at 139.8 yards per outing. In 2024, the Panthers were 18th in the league in rushing yards per contest (110.5).
Entering Sunday’s action, Dowdle ranks fourth in the league with 735 yards on the ground, and leads Carolina with five total touchdowns. In his three starts this season, he’s rushed for 206, 183, and 130 yards, respectively, in three-points wins over the Dolphins, Cowboys, and Packers.
Of course, a victory by the 5-4 Panthers would not only give a team a 2-0 record within the division, the team would surpass its win total from a season ago when it finished 5-12 during Canales’s debut season as head coach.
