Insider labels resurgent Panthers weapon the MVP at midseason
Longtime Carolina Panthers’ writer Joseph Person has penned a piece for The Athletic summing up the team’s start this season. He says that Dave Canales’s club does “qualify as one of the league’s biggest surprises.”
“Behind Rico Dowdle’s splash running plays and splashier celebrations,” added Person, “rookie Tetairoa McMillan’s early impact and a suddenly resurgent defense, the Panthers (5-4) already have matched their win total from 2024, with eight games remaining.”
Throughout the piece, Person hands out what he calls “superlative.” From best game and worst game, to offensive and defensive MVP, and much more. Of course, he chose a team MVP for Canales’s club, and it’s hard to argue the selection of running back Rico Dowdle.
“Dowdle has gone from Chuba Hubbard’s backup to a top-three NFL back and one of the league’s most compelling storylines. After signing a prove-it deal worth $2.75 million, Dowdle has proved it every week. He leads the league with a first-down rushing rate of 32.82 percent and his 735 rushing yards rank third, despite games of three (vs. Jacksonville) and six carries (at Arizona) while Hubbard was the lead back.”
In just his three starts this season, the former Dallas Cowboys’ 1,000-yard runner has rushed for a combined 519 yards and three touchdowns—totaling at least 130 yards on the ground in each of those outings.
“He’s a very explosive player,” said tackle Yosh Nijman (via Person). “Every down you’re getting the best of him. I think he’s just an inspiration to the rest of us to play harder, play longer, play better and just keep dominating, like dominating every play. He’s been giving us the keys to do that by how he’s playing.”
This is a Panthers’ team that is very much in the thick of the NFC South title chase. It appears to be growing in confidence, and Dowdle is certainly a big part of that mindset.
