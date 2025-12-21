Which Carolina team shows up, 4 other things to know about Panthers vs. Buccaneers

There were three NFC matchups in Week 16 where the top two teams in each division would square off. So far, there have been a pair of thrillers. On Thursday night, the Seahawks rallied to beat the Rams, 38-37, in overtime. On Saturday night, the Bears knocked off the Packers, 22-16, in overtime.

On Sunday, the 7-7 Carolina Panthers host the 7-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Neither one of these teams are coming into this anticipated contest with a head of steam. Dave Canales’s club has alternated wins and losses in their last eight games. Todd Bowles’s club is 1-5 in its last six games following a 6-2 start.

This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season, the second coming in Week 18 at Raymond James Stadium. While the Bucs have been a playoff regular since 2020, including winners of four straight NFC South titles, the Panthers haven’t seen the postseason since 2017 and haven’t captured a division crown since 2015.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers History

Only one game separates the Panthers and Buccaneers in a series that dates back to 1995. Carolina owns a 25-24 lead in the overall standings, but you can take that with a grain of salt when it comes to this decade. The Bucs have won five straight and are 9-1 in this NFC South rivalry dating back to 2020, which includes a 4-1 mark at Charlotte. A year ago on a Thursday night at Carolina in Week 13, Todd Bowles’s club came up with a 26-23 overtime victory. Four weeks later at Tampa, the Buccaneers humbled the Panthers, 48-14.

Buccaneers’ Defense in Major Slump

Entering Week 16, only seven teams in the league had allowed more total yards than the Bucs, and only the Cowboys and Colts had surrendered more yards through the air. All told, Bowles’s slumping team has given up a disappointing 40 offensive TDs in 14 games, 22 of those scores in the club’s last six outings.

Panthers’ running back Rico Dowdle needs 22 yards to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season. In 2024, he carried 235 times and ran for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns in 16 outings with Dallas. This season, there have been 208 attempts for 978 yards and six TDs in 14 games.



Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Keep an Eye on Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker

The last time Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield saw the Panthers was Week 17 of 2024. He hit on 27-of-32 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. Mayfield has been sacked just 29 times this season. Meanwhile, Carolina’s iffy pass rush has produced only 23 sacks in 14 outings.

Panthers’ wideout Jalen Coker did not play in the team’s first six games, but he’s making up for lost time. In the team’s last eight contests, he’s caught 22 passes for 284 yards and two TDs. In his last two games, he’s totaled eight grabs for 134 yards, and he and quarterback Bryce Young have combined for two TDs.

