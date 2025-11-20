NFL analyst predicts monster Monday Night Football game for Tetairoa McMillan
According to the latest odds, the Carolina Panthers are underdogs by about a touchdown for their Monday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
If they're going to defy those odds and prove to the world that they're ready to beat good teams on a big stage, the Panthers are going to need their best players to step up, especially rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
At least one analyst expects McMillan to go off against the 49ers. Andrew Buller-Russ at Sportsnaut is predicting that McMillan postes a new career high in receiving yards.
"Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, some wondered whether Tetairoa McMillan would be quick enough to adjust to the NFL. That debate is dead, thanks to the rookie ranking sixth in receiving yards through Week 11. Already on pace for a 1,000-yard season, McMillan can become a household name with a huge 150-yard game on Monday night in primetime."
McMillan is coming off a career-best game against the Atlanta Falcons, having dropped 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns on Carolina's rivals.
There's good reason to believe it's possible - especially against a beleaguered 49ers defense that comes into this week ranked 28th in passing yards allowed and 28th in fantasy points for opposing wide receivers.
McMillan will need some help getting there, of course. Bryce Young has to prove that he can post big numbers against teams not named the Falcons - and carrying over the good work he did last week would be a big step in that direction.
It would also help if Carolina's other skill players come to play as they did on Sunday. Too often this season McMillan has been a one-man-show for the Panthers' passing game. As we witnessed against Atlanta, the more Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker can do, the more it will open opportunities up for McMillan, as well.
