NFL Analyst Wrongly Thinks Panthers Won’t Land Any of Top WR Prospects

The NFL Draft is now less than a week away. As the draft gets closer and closer, it feels like there’s a clearer idea of who will be taken where and which positions each team will target. As for the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver is starting to feel like a lock; the only question is if Carolina goes for a third first-rounder in a row or waits till the second or third round to find another pass catcher for Bryce Young.

While receiver is starting to feel more evident in most mock drafts and other projections, one NFL analyst doesn’t see it that way, and not only doesn’t see the Panthers landing a top receiver, but not even landing one of the 10 best receivers in this class.

Panthers Have a Recent Track Record with First Round Receivers

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan walks across the stage after being selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fox Sports’ Eric Williams released his projected landing spots for the top 10 receivers in this draft class, and none of them ended up with Carolina, whether they were first-round or second-round picks. That just feels off, considering the Panthers have drafted a first-round receiver two years in a row now, and GM Dan Morgan certainly isn’t ruling out a third first-round receiver in a row. Here are the top 10 receivers and where Williams has them landing.

Carnell Tate, Ohio State – No. 11, Washington Commanders

Makai Lemon, USC – No. 13, Miami Dolphins

Omar Cooper Jr, Indiana – No. 23, Los Angeles Rams

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State – No. 24, Philadelphia Eagles

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M – No. 26, Cleveland Browns

Denzel Boston, Washington – No. 54, Buffalo Bills

Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee – No. 67, San Francisco 49ers

Zachariah Branch, Georgia – No. 73, Las Vegas Raiders

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame – New Orleans Saints

Ted Hurst, Georgia Tech – Kansas City Chiefs

Which Receiver Could Realistically Land In Carolina?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Obviously, most of these receivers will end up elsewhere in the NFL, but the Panthers do have some of them on their radar and have even hosted or met with three of them, those of course being Omar Cooper Jr, Denzel Boston, and KC Concepcion.

Out of these three prospects, Concepcion feels like the most likely one to land in Charlotte, and he’s also from the area, so being drafted to Carolina would be a homecoming for him.

Not only is he from the area, but Concepcion is the exact type of receiver that Carolina needs, a shorter receiver who thrives in the slot and can create explosive plays at any moment, whether it’s beating his man down the field or breaking tackles and showing his YAC potential.