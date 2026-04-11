Top WR Prospect Could be Hinting That He Wants Panthers to Draft Him.

Reviewing mock drafts, projections, and player fit analyses, the Carolina Panthers have been linked to a first-round prospect in nearly every position except quarterback. However, some prospects appear more likely, as they are widely considered excellent fits with the Panthers and have frequently been linked to Carolina.

One of those prospects is Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, one of the best wide receivers in this class that seems to be loaded with receiver talent. Concepcion recently posted a draft party announcement on his Instagram story, and the location he attached to the story could be a subtle manifestation of where he wants to go, as he attached a sticker with Charlotte, North Carolina, as the location.

KC Concepcion won’t have to go far after draft night 👀 pic.twitter.com/ybvyPzkWjV — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) April 10, 2026

It is important to note that Concepcion is originally from Charlotte, having lived in the Queen City since he was 3 years old, before moving to Raleigh, NC, and then to College Station, TX, to play Football. If anything, the fact that he’s from Charlotte as well makes it more likely that he’d want to play for Carolina, and he wouldn’t have to move much if he gets drafted to the Panthers.

Why Concepcion Would Make a Perfect Fit in Carolina

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Putting the hometown connection aside, Concepcion adds an element on the field that the Panthers don’t have in their receiver room, a smaller receiver with really quick twitch and massive YAC potential when he catches the ball in space. Concepcion thrives in the slot and would slide into Carolina’s receiving core perfectly as the slot option, while Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are on the outside.

Concepcion was elite at Texas A&M in 2025, recording 61 catches, 919 receiving yards, and 9 touchdowns on the season, and also had one rushing touchdown. Concepcion is the perfect receiver for Carolina to run jet sweeps with, adding another element to an offense that is steadily improving.

Concepcion has been linked with Carolina numerous times leading up to the NFL Draft. Insiders like ESPN’s Mina Kimes and NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah love the idea of Concepcion in Carolina, and Jeremiah has even mocked him to the Panthers in his latest mock draft.

Final Thoughts

It may seem repetitive for the Panthers to select a wide receiver in the first round again, which would make three years in a row, but if the right one is there and the Panthers’ staff sees a game changer on the board, it’s not crazy to go get another WR.