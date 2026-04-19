One Perfect WR Target for the Panthers in Every Round of the NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver. Fortunately, they do have Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, so they don't have to spend a first-round pick on one.

They could, and it would make them better, but they don't have to. There are plenty of options elsewhere in every single round (excluding the seventh, since the Panthers don't pick there).

Round 1: KC Concepcion

Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Panthers have options here, but KC Concepcion is the best one. He's the perfect archetype to provide versatility to the Panthers' offense. Unlike Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson, he'll actually be available, too. His YAC ability is almost unrivaled, and the Panthers badly need that.

Round 2: Chris Brazzell II

There's some disagreement over Chris Brazzell's true draft stock, with some outlets having him in round two and others round three. That means the Panthers might need to target him earlier, but he'd make a good pick. Like Concepcion, he would bring a new wrinkle to Carolina's passing game.

Round 3: Ted Hurst

Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Any time a player is being heralded as the potential sleeper of the draft, the Panthers should have him on their board. Ted Hurst is a player that scouts believe would be a first-rounder if he'd played at a big school, so getting him in the third round would be fantastic.

Round 4: Deion Burks

If Deion Burks falls to the fourth round, it would be a steal for the Panthers. The Oklahoma product has elite speed, something the Panthers desperately need. He can take the top off the defense while also being a jump-ball receiver who can go up top despite being 5'9", which is exactly the height Steve Smith was in his Panthers tenure.

Round 5: Kevin Coleman Jr.

Missouri wideout Kevin Coleman (WO15) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Kevin Coleman Jr. is known for his elite short-area burst, ability to make defenders miss and get YAC, and his supremely reliable hands. It sure sounds like he's the perfect package for Carolina, as they are kind of missing all three of those things in the WR room. Coleman might not fall quite this far, but it'd be excellent if he were on the board.

Round 6: CJ Daniels

What sets CJ Daniels apart is really good foorwork, which makes him a potentially great partner for Bryce Young. Young's timing and accuracy would work well with someone who will get to their spot and get open like that, especially in the short and intermediate area.