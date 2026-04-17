Troll-Intentioned Mock Draft Actually Gives Panthers Exactly What They Need

CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell has been doing mock drafts all offseason. He's given the Carolina Panthers Denzel Boston, Kenyon Sadiq, and other prospects. This time, though, he changed approaches.

He set out to do the "worst mock draft ever" and troll each NFL fan base with a pick designed for "maximum rage baiting." Of course, getting a first-round prospect, even one with question marks or an unclear fit, is still good, so there's not much rage to be had.

And in the case of the Panthers, the rage-inducing pick of Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson would actually be just the thing they need.

Panthers land Jordyn Tyson in latest troll mock draft

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson is not a prospect without some issues. He has major durability concerns, as the Arizona State wideout has suffered major knee injuries as well as a broken collarbone and hamstring issue.

Garrett Podell's aim was to "rage bait every NFL fan base with the least desirable draft pick for their respective team," but in picking Tyson for the Panthers, he did just the opposite. Because despite the concerns, Tyson would be a good pick and there is almost no way he falls to 19.

Carnell Tate is the consensus WR1, but some people do believe Tyson is better. Either way, he's a strong option for WR2 along with Makai Lemon, so grabbing Tyson with the 19th pick in a pretty strong WR class would be a stroke of good fortune.

Podell cited Morgan's recent comments about drafting a wide receiver in the first round for a third year in a row, which certainly made it sound like the Panthers could do just that.

"He does it here by selecting Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is electric after the catch, but he's had a nagging hamstring injury that has hurt him during the pre-draft process, which is why he is available. Their safety and offensive line positions could also have used a little more help here," Podell wrote.

The Panthers do have one wide receiver, Jalen Coker, who's had a decently hard time staying on the field, so adding another one who might struggle certainly carries some risk. But as the WR3 (or WR2, forcing Coker to the WR3), it just doesn't get a whole lot better.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson could be a WR1 on some teams, so having him that far down the depth chart would be an incredible display of strength. Despite all the investments the Panthers have made at wide receiver, it's still a lackluster group.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are good, but neither are the best of the best, and behind them, it's pretty dire. Xavier Legette is a bust. Everyone else falls into the following categories: reclamation project, draft bust, raw project, or veteran the coaching staff likes for some reason.

Tyson would immediately elevate that group. So would any of the first-round receivers, but Tyson has a real chance to be special if he can stay healthy. That is a big if, but the Panthers could certainly live with the risk.