NFL Data Further Proves Mike Jackson was a Trade Steal, Bargain Contract

NFL.com’s Mia Fowler dropped a list of players who are extremely efficient for their position that fans may not know, and on that list was budding star Mike Jackson, of the Carolina Panthers.

Jackson had a breakout season in 2025, intercepting five passes, which is more than the number of touchdowns he allowed; his five picks are tied for second in the NFL. Jackson was also tied for first in passes deflected with 19. Jackson's five interceptions are more than Derek Stingley Jr, Derwin James, Denzel Ward, and many other top corners in the NFL.

Four of his five interceptions came against the best teams in the NFC, the 49ers, the Rams, and the Super Bowl champion Seahawks, showing that Jackson rises to the occasion when he’s up against the highest level of competition.

In Fowler's section on Mike Jackson, she correctly highlighted how Jackson could become one of the big-name corners in all of the NFL if he keeps up with this type of production, of course.

Jackson having the year he had proves the trade Carolina made for him was highway robbery; it was theft, to the point that Jackson is now underpaid severely.

Fowler also brought up Jackson’s efficiency in 2025, and how Jackson was ranked sixth in coverage EPA with a -19.0. Jackson also forced a tight window on over 32% of targets, which has led to incompletions and sometimes turnovers, and ranks eighth in the league in this category.

The trade that brought Jackson to Carolina was a deal with the now-Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Seattle sent Jackson to Carolina in exchange for then-rookie linebacker Michael Barnett. The trade took place back in August of 2024

Jackson earned a contract after playing well in 2024, signing a two-year deal for a budget price as far as corners go.

Jackson is now entering the second year of his two-year, $14.5 million contract with Carolina, but he could be extended, whether this offseason or during the 2026 regular season. The raise he will get will be rightfully earned if he keeps playing as he has. For now, though, he’s on a bargain.

Jackson played at a Pro Bowl level in 2025 and has all the tools and makeup to not only perform at a Pro Bowl level but also become one of the elite cornerbacks in the NFL, and the whole league recognizes it.

The Panthers stumbled upon a gem when trading for him, and now he’s a cornerstone of this franchise.