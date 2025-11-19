Panthers’ rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan headed for a record-breaking season
The 6-5 Carolina Panthers are 11 games into their 31st NFL season, and have eclipsed their 2024 victory total when they finished 5-12. If there’s a seventh win, that would tie the club’s two-season total of seven from 2023-24. Keep in mind that this is a franchise that has posted seven straight losing seasons and hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017.
Back in late April, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan made a somewhat surprising move when he opted to pass on an edge rusher in the first round and grabbed University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. In 11 outings, he’s totaled 54 receptions for 748 yards (13.9 average) and four touchdowns. That yardage figure is currently sixth in the NFL.
All are team highs, and a significant upgrade from a year ago. In 2024, Xavier Legette led Carolina with 49 catches, and Adam Thielen led the team with 615 receiving yards, as well as five TD passes. McMillan could equal that last number with his next visit into the end zone.
Provided McMillan can stay healthy, he is within range of several Panthers’ rookie milestones. The team record for catches in a season is held by running back Christian McCaffrey (who the Panthers will face this Monday night), with 80 receptions in 2017. As for receiving yards and TD grabs, that would be 2014 first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin with 1,088 yards and nine touchdown receptions.
In any case, the former Wildcat has been a home run for Morgan and Dave Canales’s club. This is a much-improved team that suddenly finds itself with as many wins as the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4). Rookie records are certainly an accomplishment, but the team’s first playoff appearance since 2017 would also be a feather in McMillan’s rookie cap.
