NFL experts share surprising picks for Panthers-Buccaneers matchup

When the NFL released the regular season schedule you can bet the Carolina Panthers had today's game circled above all others.

For the last several years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South division - and have also dominated the Panthers, winning nine of their last 10 matchups.

Whatever else has happened this season, Tampa has always been the team that they need to get past in order to get back to the playoffs. Heading into today's game, both teams are tied at 7-7 at the top of the division.

Despite their recent slide, it would be a safe call to predict a Buccaneers win. However, the panel at Bleacher Report believes that Carolina will come out on top - with five of their seven experts picking the Panthers.

"The Panthers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Saints last week, but a win here improves their playoff odds exponentially, while a loss makes it very difficult for them to sniff the postseason. Because of that, I expect urgency. And the Bucs haven't had any sense of urgency in over a month. I think the Carolina defense makes things tough for the Tampa Bay passing attack, and this one comes down to the wire before it's decided by less than a field goal either way."

The formula for beating these Bucs isn't terribly complicated to figure out, even if it will be easier said than done.

Throughout Todd Bowles' tenure as their head coach Tampa has had one of the league's best run defenses. This year that's continued, as they rank eighth against the run at 101.4 rushing yards per game allowed.

The Bucs also have a pretty decent pass rush - even if they're desperate enough to bring Jason Pierre-Paul out of retirement for today's game.

The weakness for this Tampa team is the back end of their defense, which has contributed to them allowing the third-most passing yards per game (246.9) in the league this season.

That means the Panthers will likely have to rely on the arm of Bryce Young rather than the legs of Rico Dowdle in order to pull off a win. While Young's numbers aren't great he has had a couple of spectacular games over the last month, including excellent performances against the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.

If Young can pull another one of those type of games out of his hat, it will go a long way towards a Panthers win, which would put them in the driver's seat with two games to go.

