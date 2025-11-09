NFL fines 2 Carolina Panthers players for penalties vs. Green Bay Packers
Despite tremendous odds against them, the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning upset victory over the Green Bay Packers last week at Lambeau Field.
The win was the most meaningful for the franchise in seven years, making it clear they can both win ugly - and win against the best competition that the NFC has to offer.
The Panthers didn't come away totally unscathed, though. And already battered offensive line lost Chandler Zavala to an elbow injury, and star running back Rico Dowdle suffered a quad injury that initially knocked him out of practice this week, but he later returned and will be in the lineup for today's game against New Orleans.
Dowdle also got hit up by the league office for a fine thanks to his two-pump touchdown celebration. Joseph Person at The Athletic reports it's for $14,491. Rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton also drew a lesser fine for a taunting penalty.
Dowdle is putting the fine to good use, though. This week he started a Go Fund Me, donating the proceeds to charity.
The Panthers also got a surprise appearance from the man who inspired the celebration. Here's a look at Keegan Michael Key speaking to Dowdle and the rest of the team.
Dowdle has quickly become one of the most popular players on the Panthers' roster, having exploded last month into one of the league's most-productive running backs.
In three starts Dowdle has averaged 173 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns, adding 95 total yards and another touchdown as a receiver.
Looking ahead, the Panthers are in a bit of an awkward spot at this position. They just gave Chuba Hubbard a lucrative four-year deal last season, but Dowdle has been vastly more efficient and dynamic this season - and it would be wildly stupid to allow Dowdle to test free agency without making a significant offer before March comes around.
Hopefully the Panthers have learned their lesson that they can't keep allowing their best players to leave and they find a way to keep Dowdle in the fold, because he's made them competitive and relevant again in a way they haven't been in a long, long time.
