NFL Insider Reveals Best Possible Bryce Young Backups in NFL Draft

The NFL Draft begins in 15 days, and while a quarterback will be taken with the first pick overall, this isn’t a great QB class. The Carolina Panthers aren’t in the market for a QB anyway, but drafting a possible backup is still a real possibility, and there are a ton of QBs in this class that will range from the fourth to seventh round.

There’s a common theme with a lot of these quarterbacks; many of them were projected to be first-round picks before the 2025 college football season started, but due to injuries and lackluster play, they’ve plummeted down draft boards as the year went on, and as other QBs have succeeded.

The Panthers did sign Kenny Pickett to a one-year deal to be Bryce Young’s backup for 2026, but with it only being a one-year deal, the Panthers could look to add a backup in this year’s QB class to grow and learn behind Bryce Young.

Sports Illustrated OnSI’s Justin Melo released his Best Backup QB Prospects article on Tuesday, highlighting five QBs that can become serviceable backups in the NFL. Here are the best backup options for Bryce Young if Carolina decides to target a later-round QB.

Drew Allar, Penn State

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Before the 2025 College Football season, outlets like The Athletic and CBS Sports had Drew Allar projected as a top-five and even top-two pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Fast forward to 2026, he’s a day-two or day-three pick. Allar and Penn State’s season went down the drain quickly. The expectation was to be national championship contenders, and the Nittany Lions finished with a 7-6 record instead.

I understand the Drew Allar hype… pic.twitter.com/H04RewL8j6 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 24, 2026

Drew Allar only played six games last season before suffering a season-ending broken left ankle against Northwestern. In those six games, Allar threw for 1100 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions, with a QBR of 58.0. Even before the injury, Allar was just average, but he had a better 2024 and has the physical tools to develop into a serviceable backup. Allar has really good arm talent, good size, standing 6’5, and while he isn’t an elite rushing threat, he’s not a cone in the pocket either.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) passes the ball defended by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jordan Renaud (11) during the first quarter of the game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Another pre-season Heisman favorite, Nussmeier was extraordinary in 2024, but wasn’t in 2025, and he was definitely playing most of, if not the entire season, hampered with injury.

In 2025, Nussmeier threw for 1927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions. This was a huge drop-off from 2024, when Nussmeier threw for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns. Nussmeier showed he can complete throws into tight windows, he wasn’t too phased by pressure, and he does a good job of avoiding bad sacks.

Garrett Nussmeier is a tale of two seasons



His 2024 self and more is in there somewhere pic.twitter.com/LC3q8RdRgV — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 7, 2026

Nussmeier performed solidly at the NFL Scouting Combine; his prospect grade was a 6.00, with the expectation that he has the physical traits to be a solid backup in his career.

Carson Beck, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the NFL Draft gets closer, it’s becoming more of a consensus that Carson Beck is the QB3 in this class, and while that is a big drop off from the first two who will be drafted, Beck really helped his draft stock during Miami’s College Football Playoff run.

I’m VERY impressed with Miami QB Carson Beck today



The boo’s might be making him play better pic.twitter.com/g59nVD67fE — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 28, 2026

Beck showed a ton of poise and maturity throughout the playoff run, and while he did throw the occasional interception, he went toe-to-toe with some of the best QBs in College Football, guys like Fernando Mendoza, Trinidad Chambliss, and Julian Sayin.

Beck threw for over 3,800 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 2025; his NFL Combine grade was 6.14, suggesting he can become a good backup and even a solid starter.

Do the Panthers Draft a Backup QB?

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Carolina Panthers logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other QBs listed in Justin Melo's article were Clemson's Cade Klubnik, and Illinois's Luke Altmyer. These two prospects will likely be drafted, but aren't as enticing as the other three listed.

It feels like Carolina will lean towards snagging another QB, it likely won’t be Carson Beck, cause Beck is ranked as early as the third round. If there’s one that should be targeted, it’s Drew Allar, hes got great size, good arm talent, and at one point was one of the highest rated prospects in this class.