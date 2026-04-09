Recent Panthers Mock Draft Gives Ejiro Evero and Bryce Young Reason to Smile

Mock draft season continues, and one of the more recent mocks has the Carolina Panthers finding new talent on both sides of the ball and finding some underrated talent outside of the first round. The 2026 NFL Draft class is especially deep in two positions, edge rusher and wide receiver, and in a recent NFL.com draft, Carolina addresses both.

Panthers Address the Pass Rush and Receiver Room After First Round

There are a ton of mock drafts that have the Panthers selecting an edge rusher or wide receiver in the first round, but not in NFL.com’s Chad Reuter’s five-round mock draft. Reuter has the Panthers selecting Kenyon Sadiq in the first round. That’s no surprise at all. It feels like Sadiq gets mocked to Carolina multiple times a week.

What’s intriguing about this mock draft is the second and third round picks, both positions that Carolina needs, but prospects that haven’t been linked to the Panthers much at all.

EDGE Malachi Lawrence projected to Carolina at 51

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) throws over the reach of UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The second round projection is an edge rusher, Malachi Lawrence, out of UCF. This edge rusher class is deep, so Lawrence has flown under the radar for the most part. Lawrence had a solid year in 2025, recording 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles on the year, leading to him earning first-team all-Big 12 honors. As a pass rusher, he’s got the tools physically, standing 6’4 and weighing over 250 pounds.

Malachi Lawrence is my pick for deepest pass rush bag in the 2026 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/KRai5xqRNj — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 25, 2026

Even with the Panthers signing Jaelan Phillips, pass rush should still be a priority, and adding Lawrence could become one of the best value picks in this NFL Draft. Lawrence is a phenomenal athlete, ranking second in the athleticism score amongst edge rushers at the NFL Combine.

WR Deion Burks Adds Speed to Receiver Room in 3rd Round

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) gestures in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After two seasons where the production didn't always meet the talent level at Oklahoma, Deion Burks made some waves at the NFL Combine with his 40-yard dash time, running a 4.3. Burks also recorded a 42.5-inch vertical jump. Burks has really good hands, makes tough catches, and has huge yards-after-catch potential. Burks does thrive in the slot, but has played on the outside a lot.

Deion Burks is off to a fast start vs. Michigan. Already has over 60 yards and a touchdown.



He’s separating, stretching vertical, and making sideline grabs — but his dynamic RAC ability is the highlight on this TD.



Potential Top 100 talent.



pic.twitter.com/pntBbUxLAH — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) September 7, 2025

While Burks isn’t the biggest of receivers, standing 5’10 and weighing 188 lbs, he makes up for it with his ball skills and overall athleticism. Burk’s athleticism score at the NFL Combine ranked third overall amongst wide receivers. This would give Bryce Young another talented pass catcher with blazing speed who could be a threat off jet sweeps.

Why This Mock Makes Perfect Sense

The first three rounds of Reuter’s mock draft give the Panthers help on both sides of the ball, and especially give Bryce Young more to work with in Kenyon Sadiq and Deion Burks. It would make the Panthers’ receiving core super well-balanced, having all sorts of different threats on the field.

On defense, it gives Ejiro Evero another young stud pass rusher, who’s extremely physical, and would be able to come in when Nic Scourton or Jaelan Phillips are out and pick up the slack.