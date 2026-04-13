NFL Mock Features Panthers Curveball That Might Just Be Brilliant

Now just 10 days away, the NFL Draft looms large over every team in the NFL, and certainly over the Carolina Panthers, who have some added pressure to nail this draft with how aggressive they were in free agency. The mock drafts continue to pile up, and one of the latest has the Panthers landing a prospect who has generally been considered a top 12 player on the board.

Panthers Draft Elite DB Prospect in Latest Mock

Jermod McCoy runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski released his 2026 mock draft on Monday morning and has bold moves all over the place, including Carolina at 19th overall. Sobleski is projecting the Panthers to select Jermod McCoy with the 19th pick in the NFL Draft, cornerback out of Tennessee.

McCoy is one of the most polarizing prospects in this draft, not playing a single game in 2025, but having such good 2024 tape that he’s a lock to be picked in the first round and seen by most as a top 12 prospect. McCoy suffered a torn ACL, causing him to miss 2025.

The Pros Outweigh the Cons

Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after making an interception during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The idea of spending a first-round pick on a prospect coming off an ACL tear can be daunting, but McCoy has such good physical traits and some awesome 2024 tape that screams “star NFL cornerback.” In that 2024 season, McCoy recorded 26 solo tackles, 4 interceptions, and 7 passes defended. McCoy has really good size, standing 6’1 and weighing around 190 pounds; elite speed, having just run a 4.38 at his Tennessee Pro Day; and long arms, with a 31 ½ reach that will especially help him in man coverage.

Jermod McCoy pro day today



I really hope he runs. Could be a low 4.3 guy based on his film pic.twitter.com/UgRObDSk5J — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 31, 2026

Drafting McCoy Makes Sense, but Could Be Unlikely

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Corner is one of the biggest strengths for the Carolina Panthers, with the elite duo of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, but if the Panthers want to think ahead, then drafting a corner makes all the sense in the world. Mike Jackson is entering the final year of his contract with the Panthers, and if he plays at the level he did last season, Carolina won’t be able to afford him and will let him walk to sign a large contract elsewhere in the league.

There is one issue, though, the Panthers very well may not land McCoy. Most mock drafts and projections have McCoy landing anywhere from late top 10 to the 11-15 range, and the only question GMs had was how healthy McCoy was, which isn’t much of a concern now because of the pro day performance and speed he displayed recently.

If the Panthers were to really target McCoy, trading up seems to be the path, but giving up draft capital doesn’t make sense to move up a few spots for a cornerback when Carolina can just address that spot next year and still add secondary help this year with a safety. If McCoy is on the board, though, it's a no-brainer pick.