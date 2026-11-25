The Carolina Panthers got embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last time the two teams faced off. Carolina got run all over to the tune of over 250 yards. Baker Mayfield attempted 11 passes in a 30-point win in Carolina.

This week, the Panthers have a chance for revenge. They'll head to Tampa Bay on Monday night to try and maintain their two-game NFC South lead and exorcise some of the demons that have haunted them against the Bucs.

What do the odds say?

Panthers underdogs on road against Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 5-5 team versus a 3-7 team would lead you to believe that the 5-5 team would be favored, but they are not. The Panthers are underdogs this week against the Buccaneers.

The fact that Carolina's going on the road doesn't help, nor does the fact that the Buccaneers dominated them a few weeks ago. Per DraftKings, the Buccaneers are -153 on the moneyline. The Panthers are +129 to win outright.

The spread currently sits at three points. The Bucs are -102 to cover, while the Panthers are -117 to cover. The total is set at 43.5, and the over is -110. The under is -109. These two teams combined for 56 points last time.

That means that oddsmakers believe that the Buccaneers will beat the Panthers 23-21, roughly.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) with Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, there's also reason to believe this matchup will be different. Ejiro Evero is gone, and the run defense has been significantly better since his firing. It's hard to envision Bucky Irving running quite as wild.

Plus, the Buccaneers' rushing attack focused on two key areas of weakness in that particular matchup. They wanted to attack the edges and get up against cornerbacks because the Panthers were missing Jaelan Phillips, Jaycee Horn, and Mike Jackson.

Phillips and Jackson are back. Horn could be, although it's a real long shot. Will Lee is playing a lot better now. So, those two areas can't be exploited that badly, which could force Baker Mayfield to throw a lot more than he did last time.

And Mayfield has not been putting out good QB play recently. Truly, he hasn't put any out at all this season. His last three outings since that contest:

2.2 QBR (heavy rain, no completions)

24.1 QBR

61.8 QBR

He has two touchdowns and two interceptions in those games. He's lost a fumble and been sacked nine times in those three games. It has been ugly, so if the Buccaneers can't run all over the place, things get dicey for them.

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